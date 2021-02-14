Martini’s Quietly Passes 50-Year Milestone, Launches Online Ordering System

The Goods from Martini’s Restaurant

Vancouver, BC | Martini’s Restaurant is proud to announce that we now have Online Ordering through our website! Our drivers will deliver the food and drink right to your door…or you can come to our door to pick-up. You can also call 604-873-0021 to talk to one of our friendly staff members to place an order if you prefer. Delivery times are Wednesday through Sunday, 3pm-10pm (last orders by 9:45pm).

If you are joining us for dine in or picking up food please do not forget to bring your mask to wear when not seated at your table. We are taking as many measures as possible to keep our staff, customers, and community healthy and safe. As well as following the guidelines of BC Ministry of Health, WorkSafe and BC Restaurant Association, we are doing daily health checks for all our staff.

If you have any questions regarding our safety protocol please feel free to call us. All of our staff have been thoroughly trained in our health and safety practices.

For delivery, all the drivers will be wearing masks and disposable gloves. The gloves will be discarded after each delivery is taken to the customer. We will be accepting card and cash payment upon delivery and the machines will be sanitized after each use. There will be no entering of hospitals, schools or hotels for our drivers, we will make note to call you upon arrival so you can arrange to meet them outside.

For all orders that include liquor, 2 (two) pieces of ID must be presented to the delivery driver. An official government issued ID (including foreign government issued) with name, picture and birth date such as a driver’s license or passport. A secondary ID includes name and signature or picture such as a credit card or student ID. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

Follow us on Twitter: @MartinisPizza or Instagram: @martinispizza for latest updates.

Martini’s Restaurant quietly celebrated our 50th anniversary last November! Although we couldn’t celebrate in style, we are so grateful we get to continue filling your bellies and hearts…maybe 51 is the new 50?

It may have been yesterday that you came in, last week, or 30 years ago but everyone is always welcome, so bring yourself or your safe bubble, your mask and a grumbling stomach and see you soon.

