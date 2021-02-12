Find Reason to Celebrate With 33 Brewing Experiment’s Latest ‘Raspberry Popper’ Beer

Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Vancouver, BC | Sometimes you just have to celebrate. Celebrate change. Celebrate 2021. Celebrate raspberries. Celebrate beer! This tart popper shouts raspberry from the rooftops while making your mouth water for more. Bright and aromatic, pink and snappy, the Raspberry Popper is available in four-packs from our tasting room, or hit up our online store to get delivery right to your front door.

See details on the Friday, February 12th B33r Drop below…

33B-EXP.005.MkIII
RASPBERRY POPPER
JAMMY, SNAPPY, POP!
7.5% ABV

Aroma: Vibrant Summer raspberry, new strawberry, fresh jam
Flavour: Raspberry puckering hard candy, tangy preserves, candy powder straws.

33 Brewing Experiment
Neighbourhood: Main Street
25 West 8th Ave. | 604-620-4589 | WEBSITE
