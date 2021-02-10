St. Lawrence Introduces New Regional French Dinner Series, Beginning With Lyon

Community News / Railtown Japantown

Vancouver, BC | Vancouver’s award-winning St. Lawrence restaurant will transport guests on a tour of the celebrated culinary regions of France when it debuts its new monthly dinner series beginning this March and continuing throughout the spring.

Following its successful second-annual Cabane à Sucre festival that continues until the end of February, the latest series to take centre stage at Canada’s top-ranked restaurant kicks off in March with a Lyon-inspired menu, followed with a tour of Burgundy in April and closes out with the finale, showcasing Provence, in May.

As with the Cabane series, the menus will be available for guests to enjoy at St. Lawrence for $69 per person or in the comfort of their own homes for $49 per person. Tickets for both dine-in and take-home will be released online at stlawrencerestaurant.com at 5 p.m. PST on Friday, February 12 (March menu), Friday, March 19 (April menu) and Friday, April 16 (May menu).

Throughout March, the Lyon menu showcases the cuisine of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region with a delicious array of dishes and the option to add on wine pairings sourced from vineyards and estates of Bourgogne, Beaujolais, Jura, Savoie, Auvergne and Rhône Valley and handpicked by the St. Lawrence team of sommeliers.

ST. LAWRENCE ‘LYON-INSPIRED’ TABLE D’HÔTE MENU
Available Wednesdays through Sundays | March 3 to 31, 2021
Dine-In $69 plus tax | Take-Home $49 plus tax

Cervelle de Camut et Petit Pain
fresh herb cheese with warm bread

En Complement

Rosette de Lyon $12
cured saucisson from Lyon

Saucisse à l’Ail & Pistache Brioche, Sauce Champignons $15
garlic & pistachio sausage baked in a brioche with mushroom sauce

Tablier de Sapeur & Sauce Tartare $10
breaded & fried beef tripe with tartar sauce

Pour Commencer
Choice of one:

Pâté en Croûte au Ris de Veau & Foie Gras
terrine in pastry of veal sweetbreads & foie gras

Le Salade Lyonnaise
frisée salad with crispy egg & bacon

Ventrèche de Porc Confit & Sauce Ravigote
confit pork belly with Ravigote sauce

Quenelle de Poisson & Sauce Nantua
cod dumpling with side stripe shrimp & lobster sauce

Les Plats Principaux
Choice of one:

Truite à la Grenobloise
steelhead trout with pomme purée, capers & lemon butter sauce

Blanquette de Veau
braised veal in a cream sauce with egg noodles

Côte de Porc Gratiné aux Oignons
pork chop with cheese & onion gravy

Confit de Canard, Pomme Salardaise & Sauce au Vinaigre
duck leg confit with duck fat potatoes and vinegar sauce

Desserts
Choice of one:

Fromage de la Region de Lyon (Fourme d’Ambert)
cheese of the region of Lyon with brioche & apple chutney
*Available for dine-in only

Crème Caramel & Bugnes Lyonnaise
crème caramel baked custard

Iles Flottante, Pralines Roses & Crème Anglaise
baked meringue, pink almond praline & vanilla custard sauce

Tarte aux Poires Pochées au Vin Rouge & Crème Glacé Vanille
red wine-poached pear tart and vanilla ice cream
*Crème Chantilly served with take-home orders

“We have designed these menus to transport guests to exotic destinations at a time when I think that all of us are in desperate need of a change of scenery,” says St. Lawrence Chef/Owner J-C Poirier. “The first stop on this tour, Lyon, is a real touchstone for gourmands and wine lovers. Its cuisine is best defined by its simplicity and immaculate ingredients, and our guests are in for a very special trip indeed.”

TICKETS TO LYON-INSPIRED MARCH DINNER SERVICES
Tickets to St. Lawrence’s Lyon-inspired dinner services taking place throughout the month of March will be available for $69 (dine-in) or $49 (take-home) beginning at 5 p.m. PST on Friday, February 12 at stlawrencerestaurant.com. Tickets for April (Burgundy) will be released on Friday, March 19 and for May (Provence) on Friday, April 16. As St. Lawrence prides itself on placing a premium on the availability and seasonality of all ingredients, the menu may be subject to slight changes.

For more information or to stay up to date on all the latest news, visit stlawrencerestaurant.com, become a fan of /stlawrencerestaurant on Facebook and follow @stlawrencerestaurant on Instagram.

ABOUT ST. LAWRENCE | Launched in Vancouver’s Railtown Design District in 2017, St. Lawrence is an exciting restaurant concept that offers a marriage of classic French cuisine and the gastronomic identity and culture of Les Québécois. St. Lawrence is a passion project for acclaimed Chef/Owner and 2019 Vancouver Magazine Chef of the Year Award winner Jean-Christophe (J-C) Poirier, who brings his razor-sharp focus and dedication to craft and time-honoured traditions to an elevated-yet-approachable enclave where food, drink and ambiance combine for a transportive dining adventure unlike any other. Since opening, St. Lawrence has been singled out as Best New Restaurant at the 2018 Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards; No. 4 on enRoute Magazine’s 2018 compilation of Canada’s Best New Restaurants; No. 2 on the prestigious annual ranking of Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants 2020; and consecutive awards as Vancouver Magazine’s 2018 and ’19 Restaurant of the Year.

