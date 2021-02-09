DL Chicken Shack Launches Updated Menu With New ‘Pizza’ and ‘Cool Ranch’ Flavours

The GOODS from The Downlow Chicken Shack

Vancouver, BC | Vancouver’s Nashville Hot Chicken destination DL Chicken Shack (905 Commercial Drive) continues to heat things up on Commercial Drive with new menu additions this month. Fried chicken fans can expect to find DL’s take on two popular Canadian flavours – Pizza and Cool Ranch – as well as a new dark meat Hot Sando.

“We’re always experimenting with new flavours that are familiar but in a different way,” says Doug Stephen, co-owner of DL Chicken Shack. “Pizza and Cool Ranch are two of my personal go-tos! In addition, people have been asking for a dark meat Hot Sando ever since we opened. We’ve sourced the right chicken, and are excited to put it on the menu. It’s a beast!”

The new dark meat Hot Sando features a whole boneless leg about the size of DL’s regular chicken breast sandos, at an average of six to seven ounces.

The Pizza spice dust, available as a sando or tenders, features flavours reminiscent of pepperoni pizza, paired with a punchy basil and garlic mayo.

The Cool Ranch is a play on Stephen and Lindsey Mann’s love for Cool Ranch Doritos. As Stephen says, “The flavour behind this spice dust is outrageous!”

All DL classics and heat levels are still on the menu and DL continues to serve ethically-raised chicken that are now also Halal.

DL Chicken Shack is open for take-out only on Monday to Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information, please visit DL Chicken on Instagram or at www.DLChickenShack.ca.

About The Downlow Chicken Shack | Launched in 2018 by Doug Stephen and Lindsey Mann, DL Chicken Shack brings Southern charm and hospitality to Vancouver with its take on Nashville Hot Chicken – the popular crispy, fried chicken style known for its signature paste blend of “hot” spices. Guests can also find a variety of creative fried chicken sandos, fries on “the downlow”, and more on the current menu. Open seven days a week.