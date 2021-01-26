Heritage Asian Eatery Celebrates Lunar New Year With Exclusive Menu Features

The GOODS from Heritage Asian Eatery

Vancouver, BC | Vancouver’s popular Heritage Asian Eatery will celebrate the Year of the Ox in its signature style this February at its Broadway location (382 West Broadway) with a gourmet Dining For The Feast of Fortune menu benefitting the new St. Paul’s at the Jim Pattison Medical Centre, special Lunar New Year feature dishes and Red Envelope giveaways that offer the chance to win a Heritage Family Feast for Four to Six.

DINING FOR THE FEAST OF FORTUNE CHARITY DINNER MENU

February 8 to 21

Heritage Asian Eatery is one of eight Vancouver-area restaurants partnering with the Chinese Restaurant Awards and proudly participating in the 2021 Dining For The Feast of Fortune, which will raise funds for the new St. Paul’s at the Jim Pattison Medical Centre. The nine-course menu includes two courses of Heritage’s popular Peking Duck in addition to brand-new creations such as a ‘Double Happiness’ Dim Sum-inspired dish of Abalone Siu Mai, BC Dungeness Crab & Chive Prawn Dumplings, and Golden Garlic and Black Bean Steamed BC Fanny Bay Oysters, among others. Available for $238 plus tax, with $25 from each package donated directly to the cause, the exclusive menu feeds a core bubble of four adults.

HERITAGE LUNAR NEW YEAR FEATURES

February 11 to 26

To celebrate the Year of the Ox, Heritage Asian Eatery will offer special dishes of Mandarin Salted Egg Yolk Buns that symbolizes fullness and fortune for $7 per order, Longevity Noodles with shiitake and winter chanterelles for $18 as well as Golden Garlic and Black Bean Steamed BC Fanny Bay Oysters for $9 per order of two. In addition, every dine-in or take-out order placed at its Broadway location will include a traditional red envelope that offers the chance to win complimentary dishes or discounts for future visits, with one ‘golden ticket’ available that will bestow a Heritage Family Feast for Four to Six to one lucky recipient.

HOW TO ORDER | Heritage Asian Eatery’s Dining For The Feast of Fortune Charity Dinner Menu is available for dine-in only with 24-hour advance notice and reservations are required by calling the restaurant at 604-559-6058. The special Lunar New Year Feature Dishes are available for dine-in, or take-out by calling the restaurant at 604-559-6058.

For more information about Heritage Asian Eatery, go to eatheritage.ca, become a fan of /eatheritage on Facebook and follow @eatheritagenow on Twitter and @eatheritage on Instagram.

ABOUT HERITAGE ASIAN EATERY | Originally launched in the heart of Vancouver’s Financial District at 1108 West Pender St. in 2016 with a second location that opened at 382 West Broadway in Mount Pleasant 2019, Heritage Asian Eatery is a casual, creative restaurant that features a blend of Far East flavours created with locally sourced ingredients and modern, playful techniques. Heritage Asian Eatery offers an original take on Asian comfort foods and a fun and honest dining experience for sit-down, take-out and delivery service available seven days a week from both locations.