Torafuku and Le Tigre Reveal Dine Out Menu and Valentine Dinner Sets

The GOODS from Torafuku

Vancouver, BC | Torafuku the much-loved Pan-Asian eatery, is set to launch a not-to-miss menu for the Dine Out Vancouver Festival. While its sister food truck Le Tigre prepares a multi-course experience just in time for Valentine’s Day. From both menus, diners can expect an array of international techniques and flavours and plenty of surprises.

Dine Out Vancouver Festival

The much anticipated Dine Out Vancouver festival makes a delayed return, running from February 5 to March 7. Chef de Cuisine Baker Hsu presents an interactive and fun-filled five-course menu available to celebrate Vancouver’s largest culinary festival. Designed to be shared between two people, this feast features a set of Taiwanese steamed buns, rice, choice of salad, hot appetizer, main and two desserts.

Chef’s fluffy steamed buns are of a pillowy texture and served with whipped butter and sweet soy paste – a simple but umami-packed starter. Hot appetizers to include: Duck Confit Salad, with sherry-soy gastrique; and sweet Honey Mussels cooked in sake and yuzu. Chef’s Ling Cod with dashi, oyster mushroom, collard greens, fennel and jalapeño is a stand-out plate. Still, meat lovers will swoon over AAA Striploin with charred shishito peppers, grilled broccolini, anchovies and pickled shallots. For dessert, two refreshing tarts will be offered; Calamansi Meringue and Black Sesame Ganache, both served with fresh berries.

Available for $45 per person, Torafuku’s Dine Out Vancouver menu will be available for both dine-in and to-go, orders and reservations can be placed via the Torafuku website. View the full menu here.

Le Tigre’s First-Ever Dinner Sets

The newly relaunched Le Tigre food truck, which returned to the streets in October last year, is offering its first-ever multi-course dinner sets, and it’s just in time for Valentine’s Day with a launch date of February 9. Chef Jace Yun co-chefs the Le Tigre operation with Chef Steve Kuan of Torafuku. The duo has a reputation for blasting out dishes of intense freshness and flavour, such as fragrant herb-packed salads and wholesome rice bowls. Fans of the truck will not be disappointed in this latest offering that presents various plates to share and highlights Korean and Taiwanese flavours.

The team will be offering two dinner sets, which feed two people. Each set includes four small side dishes, rice and a choice of main; Asian Style Chicken Pot or Braised Beef Short Ribs, sets are priced based on the main, $65 and $75 respectfully.

The small side dishes present a variety of flavours and textures to discover; a Seafood Mousse is a highlight that delivers the perfect balance of sweet and spice with elements of bell peppers, jalapeño apple purée and gochujang purée. The Braised Beef Short Ribs come complete with whole roasted kabocha squash for a memorable presentation. Perfect for winter, the Asian Style Chicken Pot includes clear tender noodles, rice cake, vegetables and a kick of heat from Thai chilli.

Dinner sets can be ordered preordered through the Le Tigre website for pickup between 4:30pm – 8:00pm, Tuesday – Sunday, outside of Torafuku restaurant, 958 Main Street, Vancouver.

ABOUT TORAFUKU | Meaning “lucky tiger” in Japanese, Torafuku is nestled on the border of Vancouver’s historic Chinatown at 958 Main Street, offering elevated Asian cuisine by Le Tigre food truck owner Steve Kuan. Designed for sharing, the casual and inventive menu explores the borders of pan-Asian food with classical French and Italian influences. Dishes are playful in spirit and serious in execution, delivering vibrant interpretations of flavours traditionally found in Japanese, Taiwanese, Korean, and Vietnamese cuisine. Every plate features seasonal ingredients sourced straight from local farmers. For more information, please visit torafuku.ca.