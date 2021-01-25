Community News / Main Street

Torafuku and Le Tigre Reveal Dine Out Menu and Valentine Dinner Sets

Portrait

The GOODS from Torafuku

Vancouver, BC | Torafuku the much-loved Pan-Asian eatery, is set to launch a not-to-miss menu for the Dine Out Vancouver Festival. While its sister food truck Le Tigre prepares a multi-course experience just in time for Valentine’s Day. From both menus, diners can expect an array of international techniques and flavours and plenty of surprises.

Dine Out Vancouver Festival
The much anticipated Dine Out Vancouver festival makes a delayed return, running from February 5 to March 7. Chef de Cuisine Baker Hsu presents an interactive and fun-filled five-course menu available to celebrate Vancouver’s largest culinary festival. Designed to be shared between two people, this feast features a set of Taiwanese steamed buns, rice, choice of salad, hot appetizer, main and two desserts.

Chef’s fluffy steamed buns are of a pillowy texture and served with whipped butter and sweet soy paste – a simple but umami-packed starter. Hot appetizers to include: Duck Confit Salad, with sherry-soy gastrique; and sweet Honey Mussels cooked in sake and yuzu. Chef’s Ling Cod with dashi, oyster mushroom, collard greens, fennel and jalapeño is a stand-out plate. Still, meat lovers will swoon over AAA Striploin with charred shishito peppers, grilled broccolini, anchovies and pickled shallots. For dessert, two refreshing tarts will be offered; Calamansi Meringue and Black Sesame Ganache, both served with fresh berries.

Available for $45 per person, Torafuku’s Dine Out Vancouver menu will be available for both dine-in and to-go, orders and reservations can be placed via the Torafuku website. View the full menu here.

Le Tigre’s First-Ever Dinner Sets
The newly relaunched Le Tigre food truck, which returned to the streets in October last year, is offering its first-ever multi-course dinner sets, and it’s just in time for Valentine’s Day with a launch date of February 9. Chef Jace Yun co-chefs the Le Tigre operation with Chef Steve Kuan of Torafuku. The duo has a reputation for blasting out dishes of intense freshness and flavour, such as fragrant herb-packed salads and wholesome rice bowls. Fans of the truck will not be disappointed in this latest offering that presents various plates to share and highlights Korean and Taiwanese flavours.

The team will be offering two dinner sets, which feed two people. Each set includes four small side dishes, rice and a choice of main; Asian Style Chicken Pot or Braised Beef Short Ribs, sets are priced based on the main, $65 and $75 respectfully.

The small side dishes present a variety of flavours and textures to discover; a Seafood Mousse is a highlight that delivers the perfect balance of sweet and spice with elements of bell peppers, jalapeño apple purée and gochujang purée. The Braised Beef Short Ribs come complete with whole roasted kabocha squash for a memorable presentation. Perfect for winter, the Asian Style Chicken Pot includes clear tender noodles, rice cake, vegetables and a kick of heat from Thai chilli.

Dinner sets can be ordered preordered through the Le Tigre website for pickup between 4:30pm – 8:00pm, Tuesday – Sunday, outside of Torafuku restaurant, 958 Main Street, Vancouver.

ABOUT TORAFUKU | Meaning “lucky tiger” in Japanese, Torafuku is nestled on the border of Vancouver’s historic Chinatown at 958 Main Street, offering elevated Asian cuisine by Le Tigre food truck owner Steve Kuan. Designed for sharing, the casual and inventive menu explores the borders of pan-Asian food with classical French and Italian influences. Dishes are playful in spirit and serious in execution, delivering vibrant interpretations of flavours traditionally found in Japanese, Taiwanese, Korean, and Vietnamese cuisine. Every plate features seasonal ingredients sourced straight from local farmers. For more information, please visit torafuku.ca.

Torafuku
Neighbourhood: Main Street
958 Main St. | 778-903-2006 | WEBSITE
Torafuku and Le Tigre Reveal Dine Out Menu and Valentine Dinner Sets
The Scout Community, Mapped

There are 0 comments

Main Street

You Need To Try This / Main Street

You Need to Try This New Caramelized Sablefish Dish at Main Street’s Anh and Chi

Cá Kho To is typically prepared with much firmer catfish and rice, so think of this as an intensely flavourful step up.

Seen In Vancouver / Main Street

Take a Look Inside the New Main Street Location of Nouvelle Nouvelle

The minimalist aesthetic makes for a subtle yet compelling backdrop, allowing the carefully considered inventory to pop.

Vancouverites / Main Street

10 Questions With Molly Spittal, Designer & Co-Founder of Vancouver’s Own Decade Studio Denim

The local company creates killer jeans, overalls and jackets, sewn ethically and made with 100% low-environmental-impact cotton.

Comfort Food / Main Street

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Fried Chicken ‘Kickass Rice’ at Torafuku

Eat the chicken first so as to allow you to cleanly chopstick the daylights out of the egg and cabbage, thus fluffing the rice.

Opening Soon / Main Street

Inside ‘Sula’ — Opening Soon on Main Street

The second location of a Commercial Drive favourite will bring the foods of Mangalore and Mumbai to Riley Park this month.

Cool Things We Want / Main Street

We Want a Big Bite of Downlow Burger’s Limited Edition ‘Monster Mash’ Halloween Special

Think beef patty, spicy fried chicken, crispy fried pork belly, jalapeño ranch, cheddar, lettuce and tomato layered on a potato bun.

Popular

Field Trip / Bowen Island

We Can’t Wait to Stay at Bowen Island’s Upcoming, Japanese-Inspired Kitoki Inn

We all need things to look forward to right now, which is why I've had my eye on this getaway that's now taking shape...

Opening Soon / False Creek

OPENING SOON // Inside the Imminent Vancouver House Location of Autostrada

The new restaurant is located just a stone's throw from Chef David Chang's (hopefully still) upcoming Momofuku outpost.

Tea and Two Slices

On Cocaine Bananas and Properly Punishing the People Who Cough in Other’s Faces

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds time to enjoy the moment and continues to avoid all gyms.

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Slim’s BBQ Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

David Duprey has partnered with the founders of Dixies BBQ to launch the new restaurant in his old Rumpus Room space.

You Need To Try This / Gastown

You Need to Try This Pork Belly Rice Bowl With a Side of Gochugaru Citrus Spiced Chicharrones

The next thing you know you're up to your sinuses in crunchy, salty, silky, spicy deliciousness, ready and willing to hang in there.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Mt. Pleasant’s Sprezzatura Releases Menu for Two Days of Valentine Feasting

Community News

Minami Launches New Dine-In and Takeout Options for Lunar New Year and Valentine’s Day

Community News / Downtown

Gotham Announces Valentine’s Day Dinners for Two

Community News / East Vancouver

Straight & Marrow Brings Back Celebrated Dish, Crafts New Cocktail for Valentine’s Day