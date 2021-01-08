Community News / Kitsilano

Annalena Reveals New Sit-Down Tasting Menu (With Takeout Options Too)

Portrait

the GOODS from Annalena

Vancouver, BC | Happy New Year! We are so grateful for all of your support over the past year. Chef Mike Robbins and team are continuing to create a weekly changing tasting menu. We look forward to welcoming you back to our newly re-designed space.

BOOKINGS ARE NOW OPEN. WE WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY/TUESDAY

JANUARY 8 – 24 2021

I don’t know about you, but our New Year’s resolutions include eating more of our favourite foods and drinking more delicious wine! For our first week back in 2021, we are very excited to release an entire Tasting Menu inspired by pasta. Because pasta, definitely makes me fast-ah!

We kindly ask that you wear your mask when you join us for dinner. We look forward to seeing you soon for dinner. Availability is currently limited. Menu is subject to minor changes. We look forward to having you in for dinner soon. xo

*please contact the restaurant directly with any dietary requests. We do require a minimum of 24 hours notice.

BOOK NOW

Have no fear Shakespeare, take away is here! We are offering a limited version of our Tasting Menu for Take Away at $59pp. Enjoy AnnaLena Wednesday-Sunday at your place too!

AnnaLena
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1809 West 1st Ave. | 778-379-4052 | WEBSITE
