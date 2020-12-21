Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Fable Diner Reveals Special Menu for New Year’s Eve

Portrait

The GOODS from Fable Diner

Vancouver, BC | Everyone’s favourite neighbourhood diner is offering a three-course dinner menu for New Year’s Eve this year, this menu is available for dine-in or guests can order online via their website for takeout or delivery as well. Start choices of appetizers, entree options include Citrus Poached Salmon (sockeye salmon, local seasonal vegetables, feature potatoes, FD tartar sauce and grilled lemon) and Butcher’s Cut Steak and Frites (sirloin steak, FD black pepper jam, fries and mixed green salad) and end with a house-made dessert. Dinner service is 5 to 9PM with last seating at 8PM. Reservations are recommended.

For more information about Fable Diner, visit https://fablediner.com.

Fable Diner
Neighbourhood: Main Street
151 E. Broadway | 604-563-3463 | WEBSITE
