Fable Diner Releases New Menus for Fall, Launches Online Platform for Dine-In Orders

Vancouver, BC | As temperatures start to cool, Fable Diner will be keeping guests cozy this season with an array of new autumnal dishes and nostalgic desserts perfect for fall. The Diner’s new fall dinner menu – available daily from 5 p.m. – will feature hearty of-the-moment comfort foods and vegetarian- entrees prepared by new head chef David Friedman and his culinary team.

Fable Diner’s updated dinner menu includes new farm-to-diner offerings such as: Bone-in Pork Chop with house made apple and amaretto chutney; half Roast Chicken served with local vegetables and potatoes; a Pulled Pork Fry Bowl topped with jalapeños, pickled red onions and Fable’s signature sauce; and Citrus Sockeye Salmon accompanied by made-from-scratch tartar sauce. The Mount Pleasant eatery will also be adding a number of new vegetarian and vegan options to its fall menu, including a rotating Chef Vegan Feature, creamy Cauliflower Gratin with three cheese sauce, and a Mushroom Miso Veggie Burger comprising a quinoa-and-brown-rice burger patty topped with lettuce, pickles and miso dressing.

On the sweet side, Fable Diner’s new dessert menu will showcase nostalgic treats and elevated kids’ favourites designed to recreate a taste of childhood. Simple-yet-sinfully-delicious desserts include ice cream cones, floats and milkshakes; fairground-inspired Mini Doughnuts dusted with cinnamon sugar and a drizzle of dulce du leche; House Made Cookies served alone or as part of a delectable Ice Cream Sandwich; and a rotating selection of baked-from-scratch Cakes and Pies such as peach cobbler, gluten-free chocolate cake, and cherry pie.

In an effort to make the dine-in experience as safe and seamless as possible, Fable Diner has launched f1rstBite.com, a proprietary digital platform that allows dine-in guests to place their orders in advance prior to their arrival at the restaurant. The new digital menu and payment system has been designed to save time, increase efficiency and provide an added level of comfort for individuals who prefer to minimize interactions with staff while dining.

The new f1rstBite.com platform complements Fable Diner’s existing in-house Orange Toque Delivery service, which was created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic as an alternative to high-priced mobile apps. Unlike third-party delivery apps that charge restaurant partners exorbitant service fees of up to 30 percent, the Orange Toque platform is owned and operated by the restaurant itself. Fable Diner hopes to begin offering the service to local restaurant partners throughout Vancouver in the coming months as part of its vision to roll-out the independent delivery service on a wider scale in 2021.

Located in the historic Lee Building at Main and Broadway, Fable Diner is open daily starting at 9 a.m. for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and offers late-night dining on Friday and Saturday nights until 2 a.m. Take-out and delivery are available from the restaurant via Orange Toque Delivery seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information about Fable Diner, visit https://fablediner.com.

