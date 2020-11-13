Comfort Food / West Side

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Vij’s Lamb Popsicles in Fenugreek Cream Curry

Portrait

This series maps out our editors’ picks for Vancouver’s best and most legendary comfort foods. We encourage readers to steer us towards their favourites in the comments or by using the hashtag #ScoutYVR on social media.

The wine-marinated lamb popsicles at Vij’s is one of dishes that I always encourage visitors to Vancouver to try. It really is one of the signature, unforgettable tastes of the city, right up there with Triple O sauce and a honey-dipped doughnut from Lee’s. The beautifully charred and bone-in things (which you should attack first with your fingers) are especially comforting on winter days when the palate-coating, gently warming fenugreek creek curry (in which the little chops swim) can be enjoyed to full effect, loaded as it is with tender coins of potato.

Vij's Restaurant
Neighbourhood: West Side
3106 Cambie St. | 604-736-6664 | WEBSITE
Co-Owner/Chef of Vij’s and Rangoli Details Take-Out, Delivery Options

West Side

