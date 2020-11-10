Make the Festive Celebration Seamless With Railtown Catering’s ‘Turkey To-Go’ Packages

The GOODS from Railtown Cafe

Vancouver, BC | Railtown Catering is preparing their legendary Turkey To-Go packages for the eighth year this holiday season. Whether it be Christmas Eve, Day or Boxing Day, the much-loved packages will be available in both the standard full-sized package and a new half package for smaller gatherings. Railtown Catering offers a delicious solution to making the most of precious time with loved ones during these strange times. These heat-and-serve packages will be available for pickup and delivery on December 23-26.

The Turkey To-Go Packages feature a lineup of classic dishes that will satisfy everyone’s holiday cravings without the commitment to hours in the kitchen. The main event, fragrant and tender to the bone Sage-Roasted Turkey is served complete with all the fixings. This spread is one that’s sure to impress, diners can expect all the traditional sides, prepared to perfection. A fan-favourite side is Chef Dan Olson’s Dried Apricot Chestnut and Brioche Bread Stuffing, which delivers a fruity punch that complements the savoury stock-infused side. To finish, Pastry Chef Shelley McKenzie presents a decadent house made Pecan Pie complete with piped Chantilly cream.

Menu

Sage-Roasted Turkey

Traditional Giblet Gravy

Wild Flower Honey & Ginger Infused Cranberry Sauce

Mesclun Greens, Candied Walnuts, Citrus Segments, Sherry Vinaigrette

Dried Apricot Chestnut & Brioche Bread Stuffing

Maple-Glazed Sweet Potatoes

Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes

Buttered Carrots

Brussels Sprouts with Toasted Almonds

House Made Dinner Rolls & Focaccia Bread, Sweet Butter

Pecan Pie, Chantilly Cream

Packages will be available in two sizes; the full package, which includes a conveniently pre-sliced whole 16 lb turkey feeds 8-10 for $349, this is the impressive Railtown customers have come to love. As many will be celebrating smaller gatherings this year, the team offers a half package that feeds up to 5 for $249. There’s plenty of opportunities to supplements the meal with additional sides and add-ons, including the vegan Acorn Stuffed Squash, a picturesque gourd brimming with heirloom wild rice, roasted cremini mushrooms, red wine and cassis braised cabbage, wilted kale, and caramelized squash purée. For those hosting meat lovers, a show-stopping AAA, slow-roasted angus prime rib can be added for $195 (feeds 8-10). An array of BC wines and craft beer will also be available to customers.

This season, the team is offering holiday planners two special early bird offers. Both small and large package orders are applicable to receive these early bird incentives.

– Book by Friday, November 20 and receive a $40.00 Railtown Cafe gift card, plus your choice of our house made vanilla ice cream or bottle of wine.

– Or book by Friday, December 4 and receive a $40.00 Railtown Cafe gift card.

All orders must be placed by December 16 at 10:00am. Packages will be available for pickup from the 397 Railtown Street location between 10:00am – 6:00pm. Delivery is offered throughout the Lower Mainland for an additional charge. Additionally, the team will be offering a ready-to-eat “Hot Pick Up” service available on December 23-26, between 3:00pm –6:00pm, available for an additional $50 per package. Orders may be placed online here or by calling 604-568-8811.

As with previous holiday packages, partial proceeds from packages sold will go directly to Mission Possible, a non-profit organization that supports vulnerable community members in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

About Railtown Cafe and Catering | Led by Chef/Partners Dan Olson and Tyler Day Railtown Cafe and Railtown Catering offers a signature combination of classical French technique and inspired West Coast style. Since the flagship opening of Railtown Cafe in 2012 in the historic Railtown neighbourhood, the company has expanded to serving healthy and delicious food in three more locations; Main Street, Granville Street, and Howe Street. Through Railtown Catering, personalized food and beverage menus and event services are available for a wide array of private and corporate functions as well as daily office deliveries throughout Vancouver. Whatever the celebration or location, Railtown’s friendly and intuitive team of chefs, event planners, and elite service staff have earned a reputation for creativity, innovation, and finesse by delivering a refined, first-class experience from start to finish.