Community News / Railtown Japantown

Make the Festive Celebration Seamless With Railtown Catering’s ‘Turkey To-Go’ Packages

Portrait

The GOODS from Railtown Cafe

Vancouver, BC | Railtown Catering is preparing their legendary Turkey To-Go packages for the eighth year this holiday season. Whether it be Christmas Eve, Day or Boxing Day, the much-loved packages will be available in both the standard full-sized package and a new half package for smaller gatherings. Railtown Catering offers a delicious solution to making the most of precious time with loved ones during these strange times. These heat-and-serve packages will be available for pickup and delivery on December 23-26.

The Turkey To-Go Packages feature a lineup of classic dishes that will satisfy everyone’s holiday cravings without the commitment to hours in the kitchen. The main event, fragrant and tender to the bone Sage-Roasted Turkey is served complete with all the fixings. This spread is one that’s sure to impress, diners can expect all the traditional sides, prepared to perfection. A fan-favourite side is Chef Dan Olson’s Dried Apricot Chestnut and Brioche Bread Stuffing, which delivers a fruity punch that complements the savoury stock-infused side. To finish, Pastry Chef Shelley McKenzie presents a decadent house made Pecan Pie complete with piped Chantilly cream.

Menu

Sage-Roasted Turkey
Traditional Giblet Gravy
Wild Flower Honey & Ginger Infused Cranberry Sauce
Mesclun Greens, Candied Walnuts, Citrus Segments, Sherry Vinaigrette
Dried Apricot Chestnut & Brioche Bread Stuffing
Maple-Glazed Sweet Potatoes
Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes
Buttered Carrots
Brussels Sprouts with Toasted Almonds
House Made Dinner Rolls & Focaccia Bread, Sweet Butter
Pecan Pie, Chantilly Cream

Packages will be available in two sizes; the full package, which includes a conveniently pre-sliced whole 16 lb turkey feeds 8-10 for $349, this is the impressive Railtown customers have come to love. As many will be celebrating smaller gatherings this year, the team offers a half package that feeds up to 5 for $249. There’s plenty of opportunities to supplements the meal with additional sides and add-ons, including the vegan Acorn Stuffed Squash, a picturesque gourd brimming with heirloom wild rice, roasted cremini mushrooms, red wine and cassis braised cabbage, wilted kale, and caramelized squash purée. For those hosting meat lovers, a show-stopping AAA, slow-roasted angus prime rib can be added for $195 (feeds 8-10). An array of BC wines and craft beer will also be available to customers.

This season, the team is offering holiday planners two special early bird offers. Both small and large package orders are applicable to receive these early bird incentives.

– Book by Friday, November 20 and receive a $40.00 Railtown Cafe gift card, plus your choice of our house made vanilla ice cream or bottle of wine.

– Or book by Friday, December 4 and receive a $40.00 Railtown Cafe gift card.

All orders must be placed by December 16 at 10:00am. Packages will be available for pickup from the 397 Railtown Street location between 10:00am – 6:00pm. Delivery is offered throughout the Lower Mainland for an additional charge. Additionally, the team will be offering a ready-to-eat “Hot Pick Up” service available on December 23-26, between 3:00pm –6:00pm, available for an additional $50 per package. Orders may be placed online here or by calling 604-568-8811.

As with previous holiday packages, partial proceeds from packages sold will go directly to Mission Possible, a non-profit organization that supports vulnerable community members in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

About Railtown Cafe and Catering | Led by Chef/Partners Dan Olson and Tyler Day Railtown Cafe and Railtown Catering offers a signature combination of classical French technique and inspired West Coast style. Since the flagship opening of Railtown Cafe in 2012 in the historic Railtown neighbourhood, the company has expanded to serving healthy and delicious food in three more locations; Main Street, Granville Street, and Howe Street. Through Railtown Catering, personalized food and beverage menus and event services are available for a wide array of private and corporate functions as well as daily office deliveries throughout Vancouver. Whatever the celebration or location, Railtown’s friendly and intuitive team of chefs, event planners, and elite service staff have earned a reputation for creativity, innovation, and finesse by delivering a refined, first-class experience from start to finish.

Railtown Catering
Neighbourhood: Railtown Japantown
397 Railway St. | 604-568-8811 | WEBSITE
Make the Festive Celebration Seamless With Railtown Catering’s ‘Turkey To-Go’ Packages
Railtown Catering’s Turkey To-Go Packages Set to Return for Thanksgiving

There are 0 comments

Railtown Japantown

Definitive Records / Railtown Japantown

All the Things Being Listened to by The Mackenzie Room’s Antonio Cayonne

The hospitality lifer picks three important records, singles out some vital podcasts and shares several essential books on tape.

Opening Soon / Railtown Japantown

Inside the Imminent Japanese Cafe, ‘Harken’

It's been a long time coming, but the new cafe aims to start serving coffee and shojin ryori-style vegan food around June 1st.

View From Your Window / Railtown Japantown

The View From Your Window #216

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Opening Soon / Railtown Japantown

Take a Sneak Peek Inside Pallet Coffee’s Beautiful New Roastery in Railtown

After several months in the making the new facility is on track to officially open to the public this Monday, November 4th.

You Need To Try This / Railtown Japantown

Is This Vancouver’s Most Underrated Restaurant?

Dosanko, the quietly excellent yoshuku-style restaurant on the edge of Japantown, is back open for dinner service.

8 Places
Picking Grapes / Railtown Japantown

Picking Grapes With Cody Dodds of Powell Street’s Mackenzie Room

This week we put our Picking Grapes questions to the Wine Director at one of Vancouver's best restaurants.

Popular

Intelligence Briefs

On Fearing Another Restaurant Lockdown and the Prospect of Running out of Butter

In her latest read of the food and drink news, Talia finds winter markets and racism in restaurant dress codes.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

Colourful ‘Pizza Coming Soon’ Aims to Bring ‘Japanese Stoner Food’ to Chinatown

The new restaurant project from artist Alex Usow and chef Keith Allison is set to open at 179 East Pender St. this October.

Tea and Two Slices

On Art Saving Lives and Vancouver Taking Aim at the 2030 Winter Olympics

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr wonders at four-way stops and the insanity of West End fireworks.

Restaurant Graveyard / West Side

Remembering a Legendary West Side Cal-Mex Restaurant That Burned to the Ground

Launched by a family of American ex-pats that missed the food of their native LA, Topanga was a rare, irreplaceable institution.

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Inside Superbaba, Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

The Middle Eastern-themed restaurant aims to launch with take-out only service starting November 9th.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / The Okanagan

Corcelettes Estate Winery’s Micro Lot Series Chardonnay Now Available

Community News / Kitsilano

Kitsilano’s ‘Hundy’ Now Accepting Reservations for Dine-In Guests

Community News / Victoria

Plan for a Smaller, Safer Christmas With Victoria’s Magnolia Hotel & Spa

Community News

How to Make an Old Fearless, the BEARFACE Twist on an Old Fashioned Cocktail