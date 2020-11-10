Craft Beer Atlas of Vancouver / Coquitlam

CRAFT BEER ATLAS // Port Coquitlam’s Northpaw Brew Co. Wants to Make You C.R.E.A.M.

Portrait

Screenshot via northpawbrewco.com.

Scout’s alphabetical Craft Beer Atlas of Vancouver was designed to grow with our brewing scene, so from time to time – like right now – we add new entries.

Port Coquitlam’s Northpaw Brew Co. established itself in the Fremont Village neighbourhood in July of 2018. The brewery and tasting room is the joint effort of co-owners Courtney Brown, Warren Wagstaff, and head brewer Dennis Smit. Northpaw is probably best known for their signature C.R.E.A.M. ale and its many seasonal limited edition spin-offs, which are usually made with added fruit. To date, such additions have included: orange, pineapple, blueberries and, most recently, a holiday inspired trio of blood orange, cranberries and raspberries.

Favourite beer to date: Limited edition Cream and Lime Ale (C.R.I.M.E.). It’s criminally delicious!

Northpaw Brew Co.
Unit 2150 - 570 Sherling Pl. Port Coquitlam | 604-475-3660 | WEBSITE
Beer Brief, Vol. 40

Coquitlam

