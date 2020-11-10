CRAFT BEER ATLAS // Port Coquitlam’s Northpaw Brew Co. Wants to Make You C.R.E.A.M.

Scout’s alphabetical Craft Beer Atlas of Vancouver was designed to grow with our brewing scene, so from time to time – like right now – we add new entries.

Port Coquitlam’s Northpaw Brew Co. established itself in the Fremont Village neighbourhood in July of 2018. The brewery and tasting room is the joint effort of co-owners Courtney Brown, Warren Wagstaff, and head brewer Dennis Smit. Northpaw is probably best known for their signature C.R.E.A.M. ale and its many seasonal limited edition spin-offs, which are usually made with added fruit. To date, such additions have included: orange, pineapple, blueberries and, most recently, a holiday inspired trio of blood orange, cranberries and raspberries.

Favourite beer to date: Limited edition Cream and Lime Ale (C.R.I.M.E.). It’s criminally delicious!