Inside Superbaba, Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

Late last week I took a look at how things have progressed inside the highly anticipated brick and mortar location of the Middle Eastern-themed Superbaba restaurant in Mt. Pleasant…

Regular readers may be familiar with Superbaba’s flavours from their food truck, which rolled downtown until it was sold and recently recommissioned as the second coming of Le Tigre. Those same readers might also recall that Scout teased Superbaba’s new counter-service eatery back in July with a few design renderings and some very basic intel…

If you’re unfamiliar with Superbaba concept, it’s a collaboration between Robbie Kane of Cafe Medina, the team behind Tacofino (Jason Sussman, Ryan Spong, Josh Carlsen, Mike Dawson) and chef Abdallah “Dallah” El Chami, who Vancouverites first got to know through his popular “The Dallah Menu” pop-up dinners. The original Superbaba in Victoria is a very relaxed and breezy spot that’s all about warm flatbread wraps, falafel, chicken shawarma, fresh-baked pita bread dunking on a tasty selection of dips, apple baklava and more.

Fast forward to this past Friday when co-owner/chef Abdallah “Dallah” El Chami showed me around the 1,600 sqft space and revealed that the restaurant – designed by Shawn Rassekh of RAAF Projects and built by Belcarra – is now on track to softly launch on November 9th. As you can infer from the table and chair-less images below, operations will be take-out only (on a rope line) as the pandemic endures. When the sun shines on hospitality once again, we can expect 36 seats to help rest our weary bones. Take a closer look…

For more information about Superbaba, check out www.eatsuperbaba.com and stay up to date via @eatsuperbaba.

Superbaba (Main Street)
Neighbourhood: Main Street
2419 Main St. (Opening soon)
