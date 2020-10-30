Cool Things We Want

We Want Bottles of this Local Company’s New Wild Black Spruce and Giant Kelp Hand Wash

Portrait

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

We never thought we’d ever become soap and hand sanitizer connoisseurs, but here we are. (Thanks, Covid!) Not only have we developed scent, brand and ingredient preferences but we also have new opinions on spray vs squirt and pump vs bar. Who knew the world of hand cleaning would ever become such a highly considered part of our daily lives? It’s almost overwhelming. Kov makes it easy. Made locally by nice people who are putting nature first, this freshly launched and sexy-looking bottle of kelp-based hand soap is at the top of our wish list this week, partly because thd company profile had us nodding our heads…

“Some people are for infinite growth. Some are for populating Mars. We’re for nature. From sand to sky, the friendly trees and the scary beasts. The lone wolf and the pod. We’re for sunshine naps, and nocturnal wandering. Prey drive, maternal instincts, and the wood wide web. We’re for conservation and biodiversity. Because we think the environment is pretty neat and want to spend our efforts to help it thrive. We think everything we do should put the environment first — ingredients harvested without harm, packaged without waste, and totally amazing.”

Well done!

Wild black spruce and giant kelp moisturizing lotion ($46) and hand wash ($29) both come in 250ml blue glass bottles (compostable refill pouches available). Get all the details here.

There are 0 comments

Popular

Drinker / North Vancouver

New North Vancouver Winery Poses the Question, “What Happens Now?”

The new wine brand has released five bottles since launching in August with a second batch slated to drop in November.

You Need To Try This / West End

Not Even a Global Pandemic Could Stop This Made-in-Vancouver Burrito Collaboration…

The surprise arrival of this burrito -- aptly named "Not today, Seitan" -- rushed me back in spirit to this far more relaxed time.

Tea and Two Slices

On the Need to Keep Fighting and Never Caring What Chip Wilson Thinks

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds dystopian French inventions and a guy covered in ranch dressing.

Intelligence Briefs

On Going Down in Flames and the Attractive Escape of the High End Dining Experience

In her latest read of the food and drink news, Talia learns about Coffee Crisp and of local chefs leaving the city for good.

Community News / Yaletown

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar’s New Executive Chef, Tommy Shorthouse, Launches New Menu Today

Cool Things We Want

See more from Cool Things We Want
Cool Things We Want / Main Street

We Want a Big Bite of Downlow Burger’s Limited Edition ‘Monster Mash’ Halloween Special

Think beef patty, spicy fried chicken, crispy fried pork belly, jalapeño ranch, cheddar, lettuce and tomato layered on a potato bun.

Cool Things We Want / West Side

We Want to Learn How to Grow Our Own Garlic With a Little Help from UBC Farm

UBC Farm is hosting an online community workshop on the growing of garlic this Wednesday with Earthbites' Brendan Young.

Cool Things We Want / Mt. Pleasant

We Want a Pair of Skate Shoes Hand-Painted by Local Coast Salish Youth, Nora Pape

Orange Shirt Day has come and gone (almost), but there are other ways to show your support for the Wet’suwet’en Nation

Cool Things We Want / Main Street

Cool Things We Want at Mt. Pleasant’s Much + Little

From kitchen things to clothing, the shop stocks local brands and handmade goods that make us smile in hard times.