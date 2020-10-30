We Want Bottles of this Local Company’s New Wild Black Spruce and Giant Kelp Hand Wash

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

We never thought we’d ever become soap and hand sanitizer connoisseurs, but here we are. (Thanks, Covid!) Not only have we developed scent, brand and ingredient preferences but we also have new opinions on spray vs squirt and pump vs bar. Who knew the world of hand cleaning would ever become such a highly considered part of our daily lives? It’s almost overwhelming. Kov makes it easy. Made locally by nice people who are putting nature first, this freshly launched and sexy-looking bottle of kelp-based hand soap is at the top of our wish list this week, partly because thd company profile had us nodding our heads…

“Some people are for infinite growth. Some are for populating Mars. We’re for nature. From sand to sky, the friendly trees and the scary beasts. The lone wolf and the pod. We’re for sunshine naps, and nocturnal wandering. Prey drive, maternal instincts, and the wood wide web. We’re for conservation and biodiversity. Because we think the environment is pretty neat and want to spend our efforts to help it thrive. We think everything we do should put the environment first — ingredients harvested without harm, packaged without waste, and totally amazing.”

Well done!

Wild black spruce and giant kelp moisturizing lotion ($46) and hand wash ($29) both come in 250ml blue glass bottles (compostable refill pouches available). Get all the details here.