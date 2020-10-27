Not Even a Global Pandemic Could Stop This Made-in-Vancouver Burrito Collaboration…

I spent the early part of the evening of March 12th, 2020 inside the Kits location of Tacofino watching a tasty collaboration on a vegan burrito unfold between the restaurant and the West End’s popular Beetbox.

In just a few days Covid-19 would upend the hospitality industry and all our lives, effectively putting a stopper in fun stuff like this. Those assembled still didn’t know the case count was about to double that very day from 21 to 40, shocking the province into a harsh new reality. Looking at the photo below it feels like years have passed, not mere months…

The collaboration was shelved as the two chefs, Tacofino’s Jason Sussman and Beetbox’s Bryan Satterford, quickly pivoted to managing the unforeseen, once-in-a-century crisis in their own respective ways. For my part, until this morning when the following press release and video from SMC Communications landed in my inbox I had completely forgotten about the delicious events and chill, collaborative vibe of that carefree evening. The sudden coming of this burrito — aptly named “Not today, Seitan” — rushed me back in time and spirit, giving me hope that similar nights will soon be on the horizon.

Here’s the release in full: