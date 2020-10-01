Community News / Whistler

Hy’s Steakhouse in Whistler to Serve Special 4-Course Meal Through October

Portrait

The GOODS from Hy’s Steakhouse Whistler

Whistler, BC | Perfect for the fall season, Hy’s Whistler is offering a special 4-course meal this October, available Sunday through Thursday, reservations are recommended. Start with Hy’s famous Cheese Toast and choose from Soup of the Day or Caesar Salad, Entree choices: Manhattan cut New York Strip, Pan Roasted Spring Salmon or Hy’s Organic Vegan Bowl and finish with Belgian Chocolate Bourbon Cake or Hy’s famous Cheesecake with Mixed Berry Compote. This special menu is $39.95 per person.

Hy's Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar (Whistler)
Region: Whistler
4308 Main St., Whistler | 604-905-5555 | WEBSITE
Hy’s Steakhouse in Whistler to Serve Special 4-Course Meal Through October
Take a Look at the New Brunch Menu Launching at Hy’s Whistler This Weekend

There are 0 comments

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If / Japan

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If It Had Tokyo’s Incredible Lost and Found System

Your options for tracking down your lost items in Vancouver are very limited, but what if we had a different approach?

Popular

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try These XO Sauce-Tossed Egg Noodles on Commercial Drive

Each chewy string is an umami cheat code that tastes of oiled up prawn brains slow cooked in a pot made entirely of cured pork.

Tea and Two Slices

On the Return of the Smoke and Vancouver Becoming 1970s New York City

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orrs finds a bad orange man and a flabbergasted Mayor.

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

First Look Inside Mt. Pleasant’s ‘Thierry’

The new Thierry is removed from Main St. bustle, which makes me think it has room enough to create a bustle of its own.

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Community News / West End

Beetbox Will Celebrate Thanksgiving Weekend With This Especially Festive Sandwich

Previous
COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Pecorino Garlic Knots at Savio Volpe
Next
The View From Your Window #238

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Kitsilano

Beaucoup Bakery Brings Back Favourites and Creates New Classics Just in Time for Fall

Community News / The Okanagan

Bring Fitzpatrick Family Wines to Your Holiday Table

Community News / Commercial Drive

Bandidas Announces Special Thanksgiving Weekend Brunch Services

Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Calling All Restaurateurs! HOUSS Now Under Construction in Mount Pleasant