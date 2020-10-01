Hy’s Steakhouse in Whistler to Serve Special 4-Course Meal Through October

The GOODS from Hy’s Steakhouse Whistler

Whistler, BC | Perfect for the fall season, Hy’s Whistler is offering a special 4-course meal this October, available Sunday through Thursday, reservations are recommended. Start with Hy’s famous Cheese Toast and choose from Soup of the Day or Caesar Salad, Entree choices: Manhattan cut New York Strip, Pan Roasted Spring Salmon or Hy’s Organic Vegan Bowl and finish with Belgian Chocolate Bourbon Cake or Hy’s famous Cheesecake with Mixed Berry Compote. This special menu is $39.95 per person.