Juke Brings Back Popular Turducken Feast for Thanksgiving Weekend

Vancouver, BC | Juke Fried Chicken’s crowd-favourite Turducken Feast makes its triumphant return to the menu exclusively for Thanksgiving to help folks feed their flock with Turducken meal kit packages available from Friday, October 9 to Sunday, October 11.

In true Juke fashion, each Turducken Feast is gluten-free, feeds four hungry adults and includes a full turducken — a three-in-one showstopper of a centrepiece that features roasted turkey, duck and chicken — and an array of hearty, sure-to-impress sides, as well as detailed written and video instructions from Juke Chef and Co-Owner Bryan Satterford.

JUKE THANKSGIVING TURDUCKEN FEAST
Available for pickup October 9 to 11 | $159 plus tax

Juke Turducken
Scalloped Potatoes
Brussels Sprouts with Bacon Jam
Roasted Squash and Carrots with Pumpkin-seed Dukkah
Jalapeño Cornbread with Honey Thyme Whipped Schmaltz
Cranberry Sauce
Turkey Gravy

A limited number of Juke’s Thanksgiving Turducken Feast packages are available for pickup from Friday, October 9 to Sunday, October 11 for $159 plus tax and can be ordered online at www.jukefriedchicken.com/thanksgiving-turkducken until noon on Tuesday, October 6. Meal kits may be prepared up to three days following pickup.

OKTOBERFESTBIER COLLABORATION WITH STRANGE FELLOWS | Those tucking into the Turducken Feast can also tap into the spirit of Oktoberfest by adding a four-pack of the new Juke x Strange Fellows Brewing ‘Ludwig’ German-style Festbier to their orders for a special price of $20 during Thanksgiving weekend only. Named in honour of Bavarian crown prince Ludwig — whose marriage festivities kicked off the annual beer-centric celebration more than 200 years ago — the new collaboration brew offers up smooth maltiness, toasted sweetness and subtle floral hop aromas for a true taste of Oktoberfest at home.

For more information on Juke Fried Chicken or to stay up to date on all the latest developments at both locations, go to jukefriedchicken.com, become a fan of /jukefriedchicken on Facebook or follow @jukefriedchicken on Instagram.

ABOUT JUKE FRIED CHICKEN | Juke is the reason the chicken crossed the road. Launched at 182 Keefer Street in 2016 by Justin Tisdall, Chef Bryan Satterford and Cord Jarvie, Juke has quickly carved out a reputation for serving up an elevated-yet-fun menu comprising the city’s best Southern-inspired fare. Beyond its trademark gluten-free, non-GMO-grain-fed and free-range fried chicken and sticky pork ribs available to eat-in or take-out, Juke also features a mouthwatering selection of seasonal snacks, salads and sides as well as an array of signature cocktails, wine and local craft beer available by the pint, bottle and bucket served up in casual, inviting spaces that encourage guests to turn up, tuck in and kick up their heels.

Juke to Offer Half-Price Fried Chicken Sammies for Fried Chicken Day (July 6th)

