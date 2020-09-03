Como Taperia Makes Return to Full Service Dining With New Dishes, Cocktails, Wines

The GOODS from Como Taperia

Vancouver, BC | Starting September 9, 2020, Mount Pleasant’s ¿CóMO? Taperia (201 E 7th Ave) is making a return to full Taperia service with new menu dishes, cocktails, and wine. Its popular mercado (market) is here to stay and this fall, the team will officially launch an online store.

“We thank everyone for their incredible support this summer, especially with our patio and Mercado,” says Shaun Layton, co-owner of ¿CóMO? Taperia. “When we first reopened, our Como Chico menu consisted of prepared tapas and a few hot dishes, but our kitchen wasn’t fully in-operation. We have slowly brought back more menu options, as we have opened more of our kitchen. We are now excited to bring back so many of the dishes our guests have loved, in addition to creating new ones. However, the one-stop shop, eat, and drink concept is definitely here to stay!”

New menu items this fall include Jamon XO Clams with white wine, and Spanish beans; Smoked Confit Tomatoes with pine nuts and Ajo Blanco; Pig’s Head with Mojo Picon and house made focaccia (inspired by a dish Melbourne’s Bar Lourinha); and the return of the always popular Bikini Sandwich with Manchego, Jamon, and Truffle. Como also has incorporated a new line of conservas from Patagonia Provisions, including their Sofrito Mussels, Mackerel in Paprika, and many more.

Como’s popular Spanish Happy Hour also makes a return, but things will be a bit different. All drink specials are back, including specials on everything on tap (Sangria, Spanish Vermut, Fino Sherry, and all beers) Complimentary tapas is back, and will not only be available at the bar, but throughout the restaurant. Just like in many parts of Spain, when guests order a drink, they will be given a free tapa. These tapas will be created daily and always changing.

For those looking to try some new sips and drinks, bar manager TJ McWilliam has built several new cocktails for guests to enjoy, such as the Sandia Spritz with watermelon, Aperol, fino, Campari, and cava; and a Bicicileta with fino, Campari, and tonic.

“The Mercado has been a lifeline for us, and we continue to add new Spanish items to our shop and look forward to unveiling our online store,” adds Layton. “We’re definitely looking to build some great gift boxes soon, in addition to curating more Spanish-inspired kitchenware and Como-branded items.”

Como Taperia’s COVID-19 measures include daily surface cleaning, contact tracing, temperature checks for staff, social distancing measures, hand sanitizer stations, masks, and clear barriers. Reservations are encouraged, walk-ins welcome, and contact information is taken at the door for all guests without reservations as per health guidelines.

¿CóMO? Taperia officially returns with full taperia service on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Regular hours are Wednesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m, Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m, Saturday from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m, and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Guests can make reservations online via Resy. For more information, please visit www.comotaperia.com.

About ¿CóMO? Taperia | Experience the fun, and sometimes a little crazy vibes of Spain’s tapas bars at ¿CóMO? Taperia, named #2 on Canada’s Best New Restaurants 2019 list in enRoute magazine. Located in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood, guests can hang out at the bustling entrance stand-up bar or sit and revel in a variety of small bites, tapas, and Spanish-imported conservas, all the while sipping on Gin & Tonics, Sherry, Spanish vermouth, beer, and an extensive list of wines and Cava.