Beaucoup Bakery Launches New Sweet and Savoury Picnic Box Full of Pastry Treats

Vancouver, BC | Indulge in a quintet of buttery, flavourful pastries these next two August weekends as Beaucoup Bakery (2150 Fir Street) launches a new Picnic Brunch Box for two. The set includes both sweet and savoury creations by chef and co-owner Betty Hung and features a Maple Ham Cheese Scroll, Croque Madam Bun, Strawberry Brioche, Banana Caramel Scroll, and a BC Blueberry Pancake Croissant.

“We’ve been picnicking or eating outdoors a lot ourselves, and wanted to create the ultimate picnic brunch box for our guests,” says Jacky Hung, Betty’s brother and co-owner of Beaucoup Bakery. “We’ve experimented with a variety of flavours and really wanted to highlight our favourite fruits and savoury combinations. My personal favourite is the Croque Madam Bun – I just love the combination of the ham, with the egg, and béchamel altogether. You get some of each with each bite.”

The Picnic Brunch Box ($49) is available for pre-order only for pick-up on Saturday, August 15th, Sunday, August 16th, Saturday, August 22nd, and Sunday, August 23rd. It contains five pastries, including:

– Maple Ham Cheese Scroll with béchamel, smoked ham, herb cheese blend, and maple syrup.

– Croque Madame Bun featuring flakey pastry bits rolled in herb cheese, topped with béchamel with a hint of nutmeg, smoked ham, and a soft poached egg

– BC Blueberry Pancake Croissant with maple bourbon syrup, almond frangipane, blueberry compote, and mini pancakes.
Banana Caramel Scroll featuring layered pastry, vanilla pastry cream, banana, brownie and blondie chunks, banana caramel, and topped with vanilla Maldon salt.

– Strawberry Brioche, a rich brioche bun filled with whipped strawberry ganache and a crunchy topping.
“We have a new patio and guests are more than welcome to enjoy our new Picnic Brunch Box on there too or at the park across the street,” adds Jacky.

Guests can pre-order by Friday, August 14th or Friday, August 21st at 5 p.m. for pick-up that weekend. Pre-orders can be made by emailing hello [at] beaucoupbakery.com.

For more information, please visit www.beaucoupbakery.com.

About Beaucoup Bakery | Beaucoup Bakery & Café opened its doors in December 2012, offering French-inspired pastries. The reason for opening Beaucoup Bakery was simple, to leave the world a happier place, even if through something as simple as a cookie. The company’s priority is to put care and pride into everything it does, from the ingredients used and the little details that go into the baking, through to the way the company treats valued customers and friends.

