Community News / Kitsilano

Kitsilano’s Legendary Bishop’s Restaurant to Remain Open Until End of Year

Portrait

The GOODS from Bishop’s

Vancouver, BC | Earlier this year, John Bishop announced that he was closing Bishop’s on August 1 after 35 years as one of Vancouver’s most popular restaurants. But COVID-19 has changed all that and Bishop’s will now remain open until the end of the year.

“Just before COVID arrived, we announced that we were closing after 35 years and I wanted to give our customers the chance to dine with us one last time,” said Bishop. “We were even going to organize special theme nights as a way to celebrate and thank our customers. Then along came COVID-19 and suddenly, like everyone else, we were closed. Now that we’re open again, albeit with social distancing, we want to give our customers the chance to join us and say good-bye. In fact, our customers have said the new social distancing with fewer tables is more romantic with just 20 guests rather than our usual 40. Who knew there could be a silver lining to a pandemic, but there you go, love always seems to find a way.”

Bishop said his iconic farm-to-table restaurant in Kitsilano now offers two 20-person sittings, open Tuesday to Saturday 5:30 to closing. Take-out is also available for those who are more comfortable enjoying Bishop’s at Home.

“We’re going to make the most of the next five months so that when we finally close our doors at the end of the year, we have absolutely no regrets,” added Bishop. “We’re going to have a great time, we’re going to cook some fabulous food, and we’re going to enjoy our customers and show them how much we appreciate their friendship and business over the past 35 years.”

About Bishop’s Restaurant | Opened in 1985, located on 4th Avenue in the heart of Kitsilano, Vancouver, Bishop’s showcases fresh local seasonal menus in an intimate fine dining atmosphere.

Bishop's
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
2183 West 4th Ave. | 604-738-2025 | WEBSITE
Kitsilano’s Legendary Bishop’s Restaurant to Remain Open Until End of Year
Kitsilano’s Bishop’s Restaurant Seeks First Cook

There are 0 comments

Kitsilano

Restaurant Graveyard / Kitsilano

It Was Only in Kits for a Few Years, But This Airy Bistro Made a Delicious Impact

A contemporary of neighbours Gastropod and Fuel, Laurent and Valerie Devin's Bistrot Bistro outlasted both.

TBT / Kitsilano

Five Years Ago Today, One of Vancouver’s Best Restaurants Was Preparing to Launch

The success of AnnaLena was unsurprisingly immediate. The characters involved and the talent assembled were just too good to really doubt.

Diner / Kitsilano

John Bishop Retiring, Closing Kitsilano’s Iconic Bishop’s Restaurant This Summer After 35 Years

Opened in 1985, Bishop's is synonymous with farm-to-table ingredients and food that is entirely representative of the West Coast.

Comfort Food / Kitsilano

The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver: Umami Bomb Bowls of Rainy Day Ramen

"The thin noodles still have some bite to them and the fukuoka-style tonkotsu base broth is an umami bomb that never stops going off."

TBT / Kitsilano

Looking Back Five Years to the Beginnings of One of Kitsilano’s Best Restaurants

For this edition of #ThrowbackThursday we revisit the beginnings of Au Comptoir, the French bistro/cafe on West 4th Avenue

View From Your Window / Kitsilano

The View From Your Window #201

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Popular

Seen In Vancouver / Chinatown

‘The Keefer Yard’ Prepares to Tee Off in Chinatown

The narrow but deep vacant lot beside The Keefer Bar is currently being transformed into The Keefer Yard, an al fresco space dedicated to outdoor games and good times.

88 Places
Diner

Vancouver’s Temporary Patios, Mapped

This map points to restaurants, cafes and breweries that have so far been approved for the Temporary Expedited Patio Program.

Community News / Downtown

Fairmont Pacific Rim to Transfer Ownership of Giovane Cafe to Team Behind Pizzeria Farina and Ask For Luigi

Smoke Breaks

Vancouver Suddenly Has Hundreds of New Patios, So What Happens When It Rains?

We might be in the midst of a sun-soaked heat wave, but one day our full patios are going to be introduced to the real Vancouver.

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If / Spain

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If It Followed Barcelona’s Lead and Seized Empty Homes

The Catalonian city has notified landlords that they will fill their empty apartments with tenants if they don't do it themselves.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Main Street

Mt. Pleasant’s Sprezzatura to Launch Weekend Brunch Service on August 8th

Community News / Victoria

Victoria’s Magnolia Hotel & Spa Recognized As Top Hotel In Canada

Community News / West Side

Yuwa Japanese Cuisine Adds Outdoor Patio, Introduces New Summer Features

Community News / Downtown

Chambar Launches New ‘Into the Wild’ Line of Prepared Meals