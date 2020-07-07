Craft Beer Atlas of Vancouver / North Vancouver

CRAFT BEER ATLAS // House of Funk Is North Van’s Place of Beer Worship

Scout’s alphabetical Craft Beer Atlas of Vancouver was designed to grow with our brewing scene, so from time to time – like right now – we add new entries.

Opened by Darren and Jody Hollett in the Spring of 2019 and located on the Esplanade in the heart of North Vancouver’s burgeoning Shipyards Brewery District, House of Funk is more than just a brewery and a tasting room; it’s also a coffee roastery and daytime cafe. HOF’s pseudo-religious (or sacrilegious) devotion to beer extends from the inspired goblet branding and stained glass-inspired can art to their interior decor (witness the candelabra centrepieces) and their monkish dedication to making small batch, experimental and barrel-aged beers.

Fave brew to date: super smooth lactose-infused ‘Funk Juice’ rotating smoothie sour (about 4.5% ABV).

House of Funk
Neighbourhood: North Vancouver
350 Esplanade East | 604-770-3676 | WEBSITE
CRAFT BEER ATLAS // House of Funk Is North Van’s Place of Beer Worship
