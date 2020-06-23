The Pointe Restaurant at the Wickaninnish Inn Seeks Floor Sommelier & Night Server

The GOODS from The Pointe at The Wickaninnish Inn

Tofino, BC | This position requires a hospitality professional with passion and experience with wine and spirits in a fine dining environment. Develop and hone your skills alongside our renowned Sommelier Team.

Whether or not they’re staying at the Inn, the Pointe Restaurant is a destination people come here to seek out. At the Pointe Restaurant we offer refined, personalized service alongside our exceptional cuisine; every role is pivotal to its smooth operation and creating memorable experiences. Team members must bring a keen sense of observation, an appreciation for organization and customer service, and a curiosity for food and beverage.

Our employees are our most valuable asset; they provide our guests with cherished memories and truly one-of-a-kind experiences. Working here means working within a team of passionate people towards the highest goals in hospitality. Achieving those levels of service requires an engaging and supportive work environment, which is why we pride ourselves on fostering skill development and advancement opportunities for internal candidates. In your position at the Wickaninnish Inn, you earn a competitive compensation package as well as the opportunity to expand professionally while working under the prestigious Relais & Châteaux banner.

We love what we do, but we also love where we live! Our remote location is an undeniable draw for our staff. Perched on nature’s edge, we have easy access to remote beaches, year-round hiking, surfing and fishing, and a thriving arts community. The Wickaninnish Inn offers year-round working schedules and shared staff housing opportunities for those who qualify, giving you ample time to get out and explore and participate in community events.

If you’re ready for an auspicious step in your career with a side of adventure, send your resume with letter of intent to jobs [at] wickinn.com.

About the Wickaninnish Inn | Wickaninnish Inn, a Relais & Châteaux property since 1997, overlooks the Pacific Ocean from a rocky point on Vancouver Island’s rugged west coast, near the eclectic town of Tofino and Pacific Rim National Park. Two contemporary cedar buildings, set against a backdrop of ancient rainforest, boast an extensive local art collection (complemented by the neighbouring wood carving shed), and all rooms and suites offer ocean or beach views, gas fireplace, soaker tub and individual balcony. Uncompromising service, including a Clefs d’Or Concierge team, is a standard. The sole resort on Chesterman Beach, Tofino’s longest at 2.5km/1.5mi, the Inn is home to refined West Coast cuisine at The Pointe Restaurant and naturally inspired treatments at its intimate Ancient Cedars Spa.