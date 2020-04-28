SEE BC FIRST // We Can’t Wait to Return to This Vancouver Island Campground

We travel-starved and isolated British Columbians should enter into a covenant with one another — that when this nightmare ends we commit to enjoying a local adventure before travelling anywhere else.

We miss this beachfront campsite at Tofino’s Bella Pacifica campground, located right on Mackenzie Beach in a patch of old growth forest. There are about a dozen of them – some better than others – and most are booked long in advance. When you get one of the best sites, the weather is perfect, the fog zone firewood is dry, and your neighbours are quiet, it’s a very special place indeed. We can’t wait to be lulled to sleep by the woodsmoke and waves again…one day.

