Culinary Capers Unveils Gourmet Quarantine Menu

The GOODS from Culinary Capers
Vancouver, BC | We are honoured and grateful to deliver delectable dinners to your home, inspired by favourite selections from our menu choices. Feeding a family? We can easily increase the quantities for a larger group.
Gourmet dinner package (serves two)
Choose one item from each of the following categories
Main course
$75 Lemon herb chicken, breast roasted red peppers, green onion
$85 Baked steelhead, herbed yogurt sauce
$95 Braised short rib, puttanesca sauce, tomatoes, capers, olive oil
Salad or soup
Kale Caesar, parmesan, garlic croutons, olive oil Caesar dressing
Wild greens, seasonal vegetables, fig balsamic dressing
Thai-style coconut squash soup
Tomato basil soup
Potato or rice
Twice-baked parmesan mashed potato, chive
Multigrain pilaf, wild mushroom, wild rice, barley, Marsala, shallot
Vegetables
Sea salt herb-roasted vegetables
fennel, butternut squash, carrots, fresh herbs
Grilled Brussels sprouts + baked sweet potato
Dessert
Nanaimo Bar
custard, coconut bar, thin layer of dark chocolate
Triple Chocolate Pecan Brownie
house brownie, white, milk + dark chocolate, pecan studded
Cookie Selection
chocolate chunk, oatmeal coconut, white chocolate cranberry, gingersnap, peanut butter
Gourmet lasagna package (serves two)
Choose one item from each of the following categories:
Lasagna
$45 Classic beef
Bolognese sauce, basil, mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta
$45 Vegetarian spinach + mushroom
tomato sauce, basil, ricotta
Salad
Kale Caesar
Parmesan, garlic croutons, olive oil Caesar dressing
Wild greens, seasonal vegetables, fig balsamic dressing
***Non-contact pick-up or delivery options available. Order before noon the day before.
This menu is available starting Tuesday, April 14th.
To order call 604.875.0123 | info@culinarycapers.com.
There are 0 comments