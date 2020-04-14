Culinary Capers Unveils Gourmet Quarantine Menu

The GOODS from Culinary Capers

Vancouver, BC | We are honoured and grateful to deliver delectable dinners to your home, inspired by favourite selections from our menu choices. Feeding a family? We can easily increase the quantities for a larger group.

Gourmet dinner package (serves two)

Choose one item from each of the following categories

Main course

$75 Lemon herb chicken, breast roasted red peppers, green onion

$85 Baked steelhead, herbed yogurt sauce

$95 Braised short rib, puttanesca sauce, tomatoes, capers, olive oil

Salad or soup

Kale Caesar, parmesan, garlic croutons, olive oil Caesar dressing

Wild greens, seasonal vegetables, fig balsamic dressing

Thai-style coconut squash soup

Tomato basil soup

Potato or rice

Twice-baked parmesan mashed potato, chive

Multigrain pilaf, wild mushroom, wild rice, barley, Marsala, shallot

Vegetables

Sea salt herb-roasted vegetables

fennel, butternut squash, carrots, fresh herbs

Grilled Brussels sprouts + baked sweet potato

Dessert

Nanaimo Bar

custard, coconut bar, thin layer of dark chocolate

Triple Chocolate Pecan Brownie

house brownie, white, milk + dark chocolate, pecan studded

Cookie Selection

chocolate chunk, oatmeal coconut, white chocolate cranberry, gingersnap, peanut butter

Gourmet lasagna package (serves two)

Choose one item from each of the following categories:

Lasagna

$45 Classic beef

Bolognese sauce, basil, mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta

$45 Vegetarian spinach + mushroom

tomato sauce, basil, ricotta

Salad

Kale Caesar

Parmesan, garlic croutons, olive oil Caesar dressing

Wild greens, seasonal vegetables, fig balsamic dressing

***Non-contact pick-up or delivery options available. Order before noon the day before.

This menu is available starting Tuesday, April 14th.

To order call 604.875.0123 | info@culinarycapers.com.