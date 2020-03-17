Community News / Strathcona

Culinary Capers Catering Acquires ‘The Butler Did It’ Location as Part of Planned Expansion Strategy

Portrait

The GOODS from Culinary Capers

Vancouver, BC | Culinary Capers Catering acquired the location of The Butler Did It Catering as part of a planned expansion strategy of their operation and presence in Metro Vancouver. As Vancouver’s source for exceptional catering, Culinary Capers has been anticipating an acquisition for some time as they had outgrown their workspace. Company headquarters has been moving from their current location near Granville Island to the new facility on Clark Drive, with final move in to be completed on March 23, 2020. “Our investment in a new Vancouver facility emphasizes our long-term commitment to the city,” says Debra Lykkemark, Founder and CEO.

At the heart of the Strathcona community, the new catering facility boasts over 12,838 square feet of prime commercial real estate, with 20% more space than the current commissary. Furnished with the latest technologies, the catering firm will leverage its new space to scale up production capability. Several upgrades are currently underway at the new location.

About Culinary Capers | Over 33 years ago, Debra Lykkemark had a vision – to create an exceptional catering company that combined cutting edge restaurant quality cuisine with seamless, professional service. That mandate has never wavered, and Culinary Capers has earned international acclaim for producing amazing award-winning events.

Culinary Capers Catering & Special Events
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1545 West 3rd Ave. | 604-875-0123 | WEBSITE
Culinary Capers Catering Acquires ‘The Butler Did It’ Location as Part of Planned Expansion Strategy
Holiday Tablescape Decorating Tips from Culinary Capers

There are 0 comments

Strathcona

Heads Up / Strathcona

A Letter from the Editor

I can only speak for myself and my family, but from today forward it’s take-out, delivery and home cooking only.

Craft Beer Atlas of Vancouver / Strathcona

CRAFT BEER ATLAS // Another Swell Addition to ‘Yeast Van’

Designed by Simcic + Uhrich Architects, the two-level, 67 seat brewery and tasting facility quickly found a customer base for its 12 taps

Comfort Food / Strathcona

The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver: Tonkatsu With Curry Rice at Dosanko

It has all the 'comforting' elements from crunchiness to gooeyness, plus enough umaminess to ignite a palate well-rinsed in cold beer.

Opening Soon / Strathcona

‘Harvest Noodles’ Opening Soon on Union Street

Chef Andrea Carlson is moving the noodle soup component of Harvest to a new, 25-seat space two doors down from the original.

9 Places
Picking Grapes / Strathcona

Picking Grapes With Rachelle Goudreau of Strathcona’s VV Tapas Lounge

This week we put our Picking Grapes questions to the Sommelier / Manager at a popular East Hastings wine bar.

View From Your Window / Strathcona

The View From Your Window #218

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Popular

Intelligence Briefs

On Restaurants Versus COVID-19 and How We Can Help Them Weather the Storm

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia stares into the abyss of COVID-19 and how it's effecting the hospitality trade.

Heads Up / Strathcona

A Letter from the Editor

I can only speak for myself and my family, but from today forward it’s take-out, delivery and home cooking only.

Heads Up

What the Latest OpenTable Restaurant Reservations Data Tells Us

The very latest restaurant performance informations shows the public is taking the concept of 'social distancing' to heart.

Tea and Two Slices

On Silver Linings Coming in Tall Cans and the Urgency of Flattening the Curve

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr tries to go easy on the Mayor and hopes for a socialist response to COVID-19.

10 Places
Scout List

Scout List Vol. 561

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do in Vancouver from Mar. 11 to Mar. 17, 2019.

Previous
Tofino’s Award-Winning ‘Wolf in the Fog’ Switching to Take-Out Service Starting March 17
Next
The View From Your Window #224

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Tofino

Tofino’s Award-Winning ‘Wolf in the Fog’ Switching to Take-Out Service Starting March 17

Community News / Strathcona

Les Amis du Fromage Implementing Daily Routine Changes, Effective Immediately

Community News / East Vancouver

BETA5 Easter Collection Now Available Online Only

Community News / Main Street

Take a Sneak Peek at Sprezzatura’s New Weekend Brunch Menu (Launching March 14)