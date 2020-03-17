Culinary Capers Catering Acquires ‘The Butler Did It’ Location as Part of Planned Expansion Strategy

The GOODS from Culinary Capers

Vancouver, BC | Culinary Capers Catering acquired the location of The Butler Did It Catering as part of a planned expansion strategy of their operation and presence in Metro Vancouver. As Vancouver’s source for exceptional catering, Culinary Capers has been anticipating an acquisition for some time as they had outgrown their workspace. Company headquarters has been moving from their current location near Granville Island to the new facility on Clark Drive, with final move in to be completed on March 23, 2020. “Our investment in a new Vancouver facility emphasizes our long-term commitment to the city,” says Debra Lykkemark, Founder and CEO.

At the heart of the Strathcona community, the new catering facility boasts over 12,838 square feet of prime commercial real estate, with 20% more space than the current commissary. Furnished with the latest technologies, the catering firm will leverage its new space to scale up production capability. Several upgrades are currently underway at the new location.

About Culinary Capers | Over 33 years ago, Debra Lykkemark had a vision – to create an exceptional catering company that combined cutting edge restaurant quality cuisine with seamless, professional service. That mandate has never wavered, and Culinary Capers has earned international acclaim for producing amazing award-winning events.