Summer at Poplar Grove Kicks Off with a New Seasonal Menu and Rosé Garden Event on July 6th

The Goods from Poplar Grove Winery

Penticton, BC | Nestled on the picturesque Naramata Bench, The Restaurant at Poplar Grove invites guests to indulge in the Okanagan’s micro-seasonality through new summer menus curated by Executive Chef Stacy Johnston and Chef de Cuisine Minette Lotz. A perfect setting for the thoughtful food philosophy of its chefs, the 90-seat open-air restaurant and patio boast breathtaking views of Munson Mountain Vineyard and Okanagan Lake.

Chefs Stacy and Minette artfully blend summer’s sustainably sourced, locally grown, or foraged ingredients in dishes like Local Burrata with preserved orange and arugula; Wild BC Halibut with grilled ponzu cabbage; and Grass-fed Beef Tartare with tallow aioli, spruce tip dressing, parmigiano, and crostini, to name a few.

“We operate according to the rhythm of Mother Nature,” explains Chef Johnston. “Our culinary direction is informed by local farmers and foragers, ensuring each dish embodies the essence of the season.”

To kick off the summer season, Poplar Grove Winery invites guests to an unforgettable evening of rosé in the vineyard on Saturday, July 6th, from 6pm to 10pm. Set against the backdrop of their charming lawn and patio, this event promises an enchanting experience.

Attendees will be treated to captivating performances by Opera Kelowna, featuring singers Stephanie Tritchew and Sioban Raupach with Opera Kelowna Artistic Director Rosemary Thomson. The repertoire will include beloved classics and hidden gems from musical theatre and opera creating a night filled with cultural richness.

Guests can savor rosé wines amidst the stunning views of Lake Okanagan, participate in lawn games, and capture memorable moments at the Rosé Garden-themed photo booth, celebrating all things pink.

Tickets for the event are priced at $120 per person, inclusive of food, wine, tax, and gratuity. Reservations for both the event and regular dining at The Restaurant at Poplar Grove can be made online at www.poplargrove.ca/restaurant/.