Shop Capture Photography Festival’s Winter Sale for One-Week-Only, Nov. 18-22

Portrait
Digital mock-up of Dana Claxton, WHY?, 2016, gelatin print on archival fibre paper. Courtesy of the Artist.

The Goods from Capture Photography Festival

Vancouver, BC | For one-week-only, from Monday, November 18th until Friday, November 22nd (11:59pm PST), Capture Photography Festival is offering a 30% off sale of its artist editions. Our collection of artist editions spans a diverse selection of Canadian artists including Jordan Bennett, Dana Claxton, Kapwani Kiwanga, Birthe Piontek, Stephen Waddell, Ian Wallace and more!

To take advantage of this limited-time promotion, simply enter the code WINTER2024 at checkout for 30% off the total purchase price of an artist edition of your choice.* Shop Capture’s entire Winter Sale here.

*Coupon code excludes purchase of membership or Artist Edition by Danny Singer, Trossachs, 2005/2014.

Launched in 2013, Capture Photography Festival is Western Canada’s largest lens-based art festival. Annually in April, lens-based art is exhibited at dozens of galleries and other venues throughout Metro Vancouver as part of the Exhibition Program, alongside an extensive Public Art Program, an Events Program that spans tours, films, artist talks, and community events as well as an educational partnership with Emily Carr University.

Capture’s vision is to connect Vancouver to the world through lens-based art. The Festival acts as a platform to expand visual literacy through lens-based art; strives to give voice to traditionally underrepresented communities and to present compelling, urgent lens-based art. We aim to connect communities to incite meaningful dialogue between artists, curators, audiences, organizations and institutions. Capture is committed to presenting perspectives from diverse backgrounds and members of underrepresented groups.

Directions
Capture Photography Festival
Neighbourhood: Gastown
305 Cambie St.
WEBSITE

