Scout Book Club, Vol. 9

Currently Reading & Recommended

Alphabetical Diaries, by Sheila Heti | Sensitive and unseasoned Heti readers should approach the Toronto-based author’s new book (published on February 6th by Knopf Canada) with caution – especially if you’re prone to panic attacks and/or heart palpitations. Alphabetical Diaries is an artfully and alphabetically arranged volume of a selection of Heti’s journal entries spanning approximately a decade. But although it’s methodical in its curation and organization of thoughts, the memoir-ish result is a disordered and anxiety-inducing read, nonetheless. Challenging, original, deeply personal and absorbing – aka distinctly ‘Heti’. — TS

Now available from local independent booksellers, such as Massy Books and Upstart & Crow.*

Crossroads, by Jonathan Franzen | The first volume in Franzen’s audacious quest to write a trilogy (published in 2021 by Doubleday Canada) is this 600-page-long 70s-era family drama with a strong religious undercurrent. Simply put: the Hildebrants are a mess of a bunch, and none more so than their patriarch of a father, Russ – an idealistic pastor who annoys everyone around him, except the widowed church member he’s dying to sleep with. Brace yourself, then dive in and let Crossroads pull you under. — JM

Available as a special order from local independent booksellers, such as Massy Books and Upstart and Crow.

UP NEXT: Last Woman, by Carleigh Baker | The local writer’s second collection of fiction includes 13 character-driven stories tapping into the world’s current anxiety-laden zeitgeist through themes of “fear for the future, intergenerational misunderstandings, and the complexities of belonging.’ Think weird, but also weirdly reassuring. Last Woman (McClelland & Stewart) drops on Wednesday, March 5th. — TS

Reserve your copy in advance from local independent booksellers, such as Iron Dog Books.*

*It would be remiss for me not to mention Vancouver’s various other independent and used book stores, and encourage you to pay them an in-person visit to seek out these and other titles.

Supplemental Reading

American Whiskey is Conspicuously Absent at Many Top Bars. What Gives? | A common theme found here in Vancouver as well. Some excellent reporting as to why. Via Punch. — JM

Mycelial Landscapes: A Conversation with Merlin Sheldrake and Barney Steel, moderated by Emmanuel Vaughan-Lee | Two well-respected mycologically-minded folks approaching the subject from (purportedly) opposite ends of the spectrum – the arts and sciences – converge to dork out about the stuff. Put aside an hour-ish of your time to have a listen and/or read the transcript. Via Emergence Magazine — TS

WORD: Picnic | In this instance, referring to the inedible but nonetheless perennially enjoyable, printed magazine version, whose founder, Marcus Patrick Brown, was just featured in Magculture. From the interview: “Picnic isn’t really a food magazine. It documents restaurants, chefs, dining culture and everything in between but not the food itself. Food is delicious, but really, it’s the least interesting thing to talk about and photograph.” Not sure we entirely agree, but getting behind a publication that’s all about showing love for the industry (including it’s generally overlooked aspects) and the people in it is something we can definitely get behind! Issue 4 is already sold out, but until the next one drops you can work up an appetite – and keep your eyes peeled for announcements about Issue 5, currently in the works – by scoping out their IG.