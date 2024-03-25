Scout Book Club, Vol. 10

We like consuming words on the page almost as much as we like consuming food on the plate. Welcome to the Scout Book Club: a brief and regular rundown of what we’re reading, what’s staring at us from the bookshelf begging to be read next, and what we’ve already read and recommend.

Currently Reading & Recommended

Julia: A Retelling of George Orwell’s 1984, by Sandra Newman | You can re-write history (or “herstory”) – at least that seems to be the subtext of Julia (HarperCollins, October 2023), which is the authorized re-framing of George Orwell’s 1949 Dystopic classic, 1984. The twist: this version is told through the perspective of Julia, lover of the original male protagonist, Winston Smith, hitting home the idea that every story (historical fiction and non-fiction) is innately biased by its author and context. An explicit, entertaining, disturbing and thought-provoking read on its own – Julia should be required supplementary reading (or re-reading) for the original futuristic novel. — TS

Currently available from local independent bookseller, Upstart & Crow, and as a special order from Massy Books and Iron Dog Books.*

Supercommunicators: How to Unlock the Secret Language of Connection, by Charles Duhigg | In an age when we are spending more and more time online, the ability to communicate effectively is increasingly more complex and important. Using jury deliberations, CIA recruitment, and even Netflix as evidence, in Supercommunicators: How to Unlock the Secret Language of Connection (Doubleday Canada, February 2024) Duhigg illustrates how “supercommunicaton” can be a “superpower” if harnessed correctly, by showcasing the precise attributes select “supercommunicators” possess that sets them apart. At the heart of his argument is something all humans crave: good conversation, and the feel good feeling that blossoms from it. — JM

Currently available from local independent booksellers, such as Upstart & Crow, and Iron Dog Books.*

Laser Quit Smoking Massage: Essays, by Cole Nowicki | The confusingly-titled new collection of non-fiction writing by local writer, Cole Nowicki, delivers a mix of humour, sharp observation, silly self-deprecation, acute sensitivity, and clever musings on personal experiences and serious subject matter alike, in 20+ short doses in just over 100 pages. Laser Quit Smoking Massage (NeWest Press) drops next Monday, April 1st. — TS

Pre-order your copy from local independent booksellers, such as Massy Books, Upstart & Crow, and Iron Dog Books, or directly from the Edmonton-based publisher, NeWest Press.*

*It would be remiss for me not to mention Vancouver’s various other independent and used book stores, and encourage you to pay them an in-person visit to seek out these and other titles.

Supplementary Reading

Let’s Brie Real: Can Vegan Cheese Pass the Taste Test? | An excellent exploration into the world of vegan cheese, those who make it, how it evolved and if it is any good. Cheesy goodness all around. Via The Walrus.

What Women Want: A Place to Watch the Game | An exposé into the growing popularity of women’s live sports and the new bars who aim to cover them. Move along NFL Sunday, Caitlin Clark is playing! Great stuff via Eater. — JM

Vancouver’s new mega-development is big, ambitious and undeniably Indigenous | An important and exciting piece of reporting by Michelle Cyca on the upcoming Sen̓áḵw: an 11-tower development that will bring 6,000 apartments onto just over 10 acres of land in the heart of Vancouver. Via Maclean’s. — JM

Eating Strangers’ Leftovers Is Fine. In Fact, Everyone Should Do It | Food waste is a hot topic around the globe, with various initiatives and ideas being bandied about within and without the restaurant industry…However, VICE’s UK and US Managing Editor, Becky Burgum, suggests approaching the issue from an altogether different angle – albeit, one with no shortage of social stigma attached. Some seriously cheeky “reporting” (or, at least, a conversation-starter for your next restaurant visit) via VICE. — TS

On Misanthropy, Mental Illness and Marpole, with Local Author, Carleigh Baker | The most recent book by teacher and award-winning local writer, Carleigh Baker, is a collection of short stories called Last Woman, released by McClelland & Stewart on March 5th, 2024. We shared our early anticipation via a shout out to the title in our Scout Book Club, Vol. 9; but after actually getting our hands on a copy and devouring its contents, rather than feeling adequately sated, our curiosity about the stories’ author was only exacerbated. Fortunately, Baker was more than happy to answer our lingering questions… Whether you’ve already consumed it or not, you can add an extra dimension to your reading by checking out our recent Q&A here.