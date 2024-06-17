Published on Main Announces “Once Upon a Pear Tree” Collaborative Dining Experience with Chefs Lee Cooper & Scott Jaeger

The Goods From Published On Main

Chef Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson is excited to welcome award-winning Chef Lee Cooper of L’Abattoir and legendary Chef Scott Jaeger, formerly of The Pear Tree, into his kitchen for an exclusive collaborative dining experience on Sunday, July 14, 2024 at 6 p.m. Both Chef Gus and Chef Lee spent time working as sous chef under the tutelage of Chef Scott Jaeger at his award-winning restaurant, The Pear Tree. For Gus to now be able to welcome the two of them to join him for this special dinner at Published is truly an honour, and will likely be one of the highlight dining experiences at Published this year.

Guests can expect a multi-course menu that will showcase the expansive talent of each chef and the unique styles they have developed through their longstanding careers.

Wine director Jayton Paul and bar manager Dylan Riches will be offering exceptional beverage pairing options, which will feature a variety of wines, and summer-inspired cocktails.

Tickets at $350++ per person. Bookings can be made via Tock.