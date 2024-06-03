A no messing around guide to the coolest things to eat, drink and do in Vancouver and beyond. Community. Not clickbait.

Mahony’s Tavern Kicks Off Patio Season with an Exciting New Summer Menu

The Goods from Mahony’s Tavern

Vancouver, BC | Mahony’s Tavern has officially launched their Summer Menu, with a refocus on collaboration with local small businesses. Mahony’s Tavern has always focused on supporting community and relationships. This season we would like to remind everyone to help us support local.

Introducing the Garden Party Beet Perogie to the Mahony’s Menu! When it comes to casual consumption, there is no food more fitting, than the perogie, which is why our collaboration with Modern Perogie is only natural. Ryan and Katie are hospitality industry lifers who started Modern Perogie at the beginning of 2020 from their home kitchen, right here in Vancouver, BC. Ryan’s Ukrainian grandma had the perfect soft dough recipe and the forming plates that produce the perfect sized perogie! Taking all their years in food service and an overall love of food, they’ve created some wild and delicious perogie flavours that will have you saying “these are Vancouver’s best perogies”. Regular and Vegan plating available at both Mahony’s Tavern locations!

Next up: BC wines! After the devastating Winter that our friends in the Okanagan have suffered, we want to remind everyone to support our local wine growers. Nichol pinot Gris is still the Princess of the Patio, but it is now supported by Culmina Decora Reisling, Haywire Chardonnay and La Stella Rosato. Not to mention the rockin’ red line up from Le Vieux Pin, Bench 1775, and Black Sage. You will come for Wine Wednesday’s (50% off), but you will come back every other day to treat yourself to this amazing line up in the sunshine.

Not to be outdone: the new beer list features old favourites from Strange Fellows and Parkside, plus new additions from 33 Acres, Twin Sails, and Happy Hour favourite, PrimeTime from Bridge Brewing. And last, but not least…Mahony’s Lager made by Fuggles Beer Co. Always the most special price on the menu!

Come on down and remind yourself why Mahony’s Tavern has been around for over a decade. Good People support Good People. See you on our patios!

Mahony's Tavern
Neighbourhood: Downtown
36-1055 Canada Place
604-647-7513
Mahony's Tavern False Creek
False Creek
601 Stamps Landing
