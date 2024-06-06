A no messing around guide to the coolest things to eat, drink and do in Vancouver and beyond. Community. Not clickbait.

Opportunity Knocks Kitsilano

Kitsilano’s ‘AnnaLena’ Restaurant on the Hunt for a Head Bartender

Portrait

The Goods from AnnaLena

Vancouver, BC | AnnaLena is seeking a Head Bartender for our bar and cocktail program. With a focus on tasting menu service, we are consistently evolving our menus and beverage programs. We are looking for a curious and creative individual who loves sharing their passion for hospitality with us and our guests.

As Head Bartender you will be helping to create listed cocktails, maintaining a clean and organized bar, and will be responsible for product and inventory controls with management support. Preferred candidates will have a minimum of two years experience in a fast paced and team oriented environment, a solid knowledge of classic and contemporary cocktails, menu development, and an attention to detail. Strong wine knowledge (i.e. WSET 2) is ideal.

To inquire about the position and currently available opportunities to join the AnnaLena team, please email us in confidence to [email protected]. Only suitable contacts will be contacted. We are looking forward to meeting you!

Directions
AnnaLena
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1809 West 1st Ave.
778-379-4052
WEBSITE

