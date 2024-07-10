Introducing the Banda Volpi Limoncello, Just in Time for Summer

The Goods from Banda Volpi

Vancouver, BC | Following the successful launch of their exclusive private label amaro, Banda Volpi, the gang behind Osteria Savio Volpe, Pepino’s Spaghetti House, Caffè La Tana, and Osteria Elio Volpe, have created a second liqueur in their house line: the ultimate summer-in-a-bottle digestivo, Banda Volpi Limoncello, made in collaboration with Vancouver Island’s Esquimalt Vermouth & Apéritifs.

“We wanted to create an Italian-style limoncello that was complex yet approachable – our version of the perfect summer digestivo,” explains Paul Grunberg, Banda Volpi co-founder. “We’re very proud of the result. Our beverage director Amar Gill spent time on the island working with Esquimalt to taste test and refine this uniquely local product.”

Traditionally, limoncello is made by steeping lemon peels in high proof alcohol and adding water and sugar; the making of the Banda Volpi Limoncello followed the same lemon extraction techniques, but instead of using water, they blended the high-proof lemon peels with Esquimalt’s own mead – the world’s oldest known alcoholic beverage, made by fermenting honey. Esquimalt’s mead for the Volpi blend is made from BC blueberry-blossom honey infused with ripened fig leaves and almonds for complexity. Highly aromatic, richly textured, classically citrus forward with notes of coconut, vanilla, and almond, and a beautifully balanced honeyed sweetness.

“It’s an ode to Sicily and the flavours – notably almond – commonly found in Southern Italian desserts,” adds Gill. “With a nod to a local, seasonal ingredient – fig leaves – inspired by the abundant fig trees growing on the grounds of the Esquimalt winery. A complex sipper when served chilled after dinner and a refreshing way to start the evening in our new Volpi Spritz.”

For a bright twist on an Amalfi Spritz, Gill pays homage with his Volpi Spritz – featuring Banda Volpi Limoncello, Prosecco, and soda, with fresh mint and a dehydrated fig – available in house at Banda Volpi locations, starting today.

Esquimalt Vermouth & Apéritifs started out as a small soda company on Vancouver Island and now specializes in vermouth and all things aperitif. Their Rosso Vermouth won Gold at the 2020 San Francisco World Spirit Awards and since then, they have also won Double Gold awards for their vermouths, kina rouge, and World’s best semi-sweet vermouth at the World Vermouth Awards.

For the label, award-winning design firm Glasfurd & Walker drew inspiration from the essence of the word “limoncello” itself: a term of endearment to lemons themselves. “It’s fun to say, expressive, and makes you smile,” explains Phoebe Glasfurd. “The typography and layout is built to echo the melodic and vibrant pronunciation of the word, with the text stacked and dynamically increasing in size to mimic the crescendo of saying ‘limoncello!’ out loud. This arrangement reflects the joyful and celebratory nature of the digestif.”

Banda Volpi Limoncello will be available starting July 10, 2024, at each Banda Volpi restaurant — Savio Volpe, Pepino’s, La Tana, and Elio Volpe.

Osteria Savio Volpe Fraserhood 615 Kingsway MAP

Pepino's Spaghetti House Commercial Drive 631 Commercial Drive MAP

Caffè La Tana Commercial Drive 635 Commercial Dr. MAP