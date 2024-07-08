Experience The Drive Canteen X BETA5 Chocolates Ultimate “Hot Dog” Pop-Up, July 12

The Goods from The Drive Canteen

Vancouver, BC | The Drive Canteen (1111 Commercial Drive) and BETA5 Chocolates, award-winning makers of chocolates and desserts, are putting on the ultimate hot dog pop-up for one day only on Friday, July 12, 2024. From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. the Who Let the Dogs Out event features The Drive Canteen’s popular glizzies and BETA5’s double take Hot Dog Ice Cream Sandwich.

“Our friend Adam (Chandler) from BETA5 is one of the most talented pastry chefs out there, and his Hot Dog Ice Cream Sandwich is incredible – it looks exactly like a hot dog!” says Doug Stephen, co-founder of DL Chicken, Downlow Burgers, Vennie’s Sub Shop, and The Drive Canteen. “Paired up with our glizzies, it makes a great one-two punch – some sweet and some savoury. We’re also pouring some housemade non-alcoholic cocktails to pair with both hot dog creations.”

WHO LET THE DOGS OUT

The Drive Canteen Classic Glizzy

brioche bun, all-beef hot dog courtesy of Legends Haul cooked over coals, mustard, ketchup and relish (other condiments will also be available)

BETA5’s Hot Dog Ice Cream Sandwich

coconut vanilla chiffon cake, guava ice cream coated in milk chocolate with cocoa grill marks, strawberry ‘ketchup’, passionfruit ‘mustard’, pineapple mint ‘relish’

“It’s important for us to continue challenging ourselves in the kitchen. Our team and I had lots of fun making the Hot Dog Ice Cream Sandwich – our goal was to make a dessert that would look exactly like a hot dog, you wouldn’t be able to tell the difference,” adds Adam Chandler, pastry chef, chocolatier and co-owner of BETA5. “We think we’ve achieved this and are thrilled to partner with our friends at The Drive Canteen for a fun, one-day Friday event. We love seeing the look of surprise on everyone’s faces when they take their first bite.”

Stephen will be pouring a selection of non-alcoholic cocktails during the event, in addition to their popular slushy drinks and more.

The Drive Canteen is open daily, from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. For more information, please visit www.thedrivecanteen.ca.