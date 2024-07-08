¿CóMO? Tapería Welcomes Virginie Semery as New General Manager

The Goods from ¿CóMO? Tapería

Vancouver, BC | ¿CóMO? Taperia (201 E 7th Ave), Mount Pleasant’s award-winning Spanish tapas destination, has recently welcomed industry talent Virginie Semery as its new general manager.

Previous to ¿CóMO? Taperia, Semery was assistant general manager at neighbouring Bar Susu, and spent most of her hospitality career at Montreal’s popular French brasserie Les Enfants Terribles.

“We’re excited to have Virginie officially join our team,” says Shaun Layton, co-owner of ¿CóMO? Taperia. “She’s a natural leader and believes in furthering the fun vibes of Como through great service and teamwork. She’s already been connecting with so many of our regulars. We look forward to having her further grow in her new role this summer.”

Born and raised in Montreal, Quebec, Semery travelled to Vancouver over two years ago and has called the West Coast her home ever since. She first got her start in the restaurant industry at Les Enfants Terribles, while studying for her Art History degree. During this time, she expressed interest in the wine world.

“I’ve just started about a month ago, and Shaun, Frankie, and the team have been very welcoming,” says Semery. “Como is known as one of Mount Pleasant’s most warm, sunny, and friendly neighbourhood spots. It’s a place I often visited before. It’s an honour to join this team and spread the love further.”

¿CóMO? Taperia is open daily from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. with Happy Hour specials between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Limited dinner reservations are available online via Resy. For more information, please visit www.comotaperia.com.