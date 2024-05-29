Bacchus Unveils New Spring & Summer Menu, Featuring Seafood Towers and More

The Goods from Bacchus Restaurant & Lounge

Vancouver, BC | Spring is in full swing, summer is less than a month away, and Vancouver’s award-winning Bacchus Restaurant & Lounge, located inside the city’s only Relais & Châteaux property, Wedgewood Hotel & Spa — is celebrating with a new menu that showcases the very best seasonal ingredients from local farms, fishers, to specialty purveyors.

“Spring and summer are especially exciting seasons for our culinary team here at Bacchus,” says executive chef Stefan Hartmann. “From vegetables and sustainable seafood to the highest-quality proteins from suppliers right here in B.C., we always look forward to delighting our guests with new creations. This year, we wanted to shine a special light on our fishers with our limited-edition seafood platters and towers.”

Making its debut on the Bacchus Spring/Summer menu is the stunning Bacchus Two-Tier Seafood Tower, perfect for two to four people, featuring an array of premium gems from the ocean, including poached lobster, BC Dungeness crab, oysters, Albacore tuna tataki, and much more. To start, diners can try the refreshing and brilliantly emerald-green Summer Pea Soup with seared scallop, chorizo crumble, and mint, as well as the Okanagan Quail Two Ways with duck liver mousse and roasted Mediterranean-style vegetables. The Haida Gwaii Halibut with green asparagus, baby zucchini, and saffron beurre blanc is a delicious new main.

Local West Coast Oysters (with classic accompaniments of mignonette and cocktail sauce) perfectly complement Bacchus’s wine and cocktail selections, and the signature Hannah Brook Farm Summer Greens salad (featuring strawberries, candied pecans, Okanagan goat cheese, fennel, and radish) is a great light bite, bursting with peak-season flavours.

“Chef Hartmann and his team have created a truly special menu for spring and summer,” says Elpie Marinakis, co-owner and managing director of Wedgewood Hotel & Spa. “We look forward to welcoming new and returning guests to Bacchus, whether they come to Bacchus for a quick lunch, for cocktail hour, or for a lingering and luxurious dinner experience. The West Coast is all about freshness and seafood in the summer, and we are thrilled to be able to offer a variety of options.”

