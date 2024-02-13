A no messing around guide to the coolest things to eat, drink and do in Vancouver and beyond. Community. Not clickbait.

Opening Soon

A Look Inside Lucky Taco, Opening in River District This Month

Portrait

Walls are painted, glasses are polished, and the kitchen menu is ready: Lucky Taco, a long-time standout Mexican-style cantina in Kitsilano, is set to open doors at its second location in South Vancouver’s River District. Mark Saturday, February 24th, 2024, on your calendars as their official opening date.

Every neighbourhood needs a low-key place for a good quality meal. The restaurant – designed to occupy 1,050 square feet – accommodates 30 guests with various seating options, including bar stools, booths, and banquettes. This number of seats may seem perfect for a downtown Vancouver location, but my guess is that at River District they will be in high demand. Thankfully, there will also be 25 seats available outside, which will be ready to roll the moment the first hint of patio weather returns.

In the meantime, the animated and colourful themed interior (brought to life by Ste. Marie Studio) intentionally uses vivid, tropical hues and rich textures to contrast with the industrial feel of corrugated metal and concrete. Added to this, the room’s tall ceilings and big windows create the transportive vibe of an open-air Mexican courtyard taco stall. A large format beach scene wallpapered across the length of the North wall helps to extend the fantasy, as do the cheerful papel picado flags and lush plants.

Leading the kitchen team is Executive Chef Christian Chaumont, originally from Monterrey, Mexico, who will be bringing his distinct enthusiasm for modern, casual Mexican cooking. Though I was told that there will be some new items on the River District menu, overall guests can look forward to finding all of their favourites from the Kitsilano flagship (tacos made using fresh and local ingredients such as Baja Pescado, Chicken Tinga, and Crispy Cauliflower, proper plates of nachos, addictive grilled street corn, cold beer, and easy-to-drink margaritas).

If all goes as planned, Lucky Taco River District will open doors on Saturday, February 24th. Stay tuned for the official announcement (and word on a few soft opening days here and there) by following Lucky Taco on IG here. Hours will be Monday to Thursday, 4pm to close, and starting at 11:30am, Friday through Sunday. In the meantime, have a look at what to expect from the space via the gallery below…

  • Ogi Radoicic, Lucky Taco Co-Owner
    Ogi Radoicic, Lucky Taco Co-Owner
  • High ceilings in soothing colours
    High ceilings in soothing colours
  • Transportive booth seating.
    Transportive booth seating.
  • Drink mountain.
    Drink mountain.
  • Keeping it casual with multicoloured plates
    Keeping it casual with multicoloured plates
  • At the bar.
    At the bar.
  • Pop order waiting for the fridge.
    Pop order waiting for the fridge.
  • Lucky Taco Co-Owner James Iranzad (with unnamed friend).
    Lucky Taco Co-Owner James Iranzad (with unnamed friend).
  • Chef Christian Chaumont and Daniel Johnston, GM, Lucky Taco
    Chef Christian Chaumont and Daniel Johnston, GM, Lucky Taco
  • Co-owner James Iranzad
    Co-owner James Iranzad
  • Mischief maker
    Mischief maker
  • Design details at Lucky Taco
    Design details at Lucky Taco
  • IMG_6687
  • Cheerful colours
    Cheerful colours
  • Colours, textures and light.
    Colours, textures and light.
  • Banquette seating at Lucky Taco
    Banquette seating at Lucky Taco
  • Mexican ‘papel picado’ flags
    Mexican ‘papel picado’ flags
  • Last minute meeting
    Last minute meeting
  • Cheerful flags at Lucky Taco
    Cheerful flags at Lucky Taco
  • Design details, Lucky Taco
    Design details, Lucky Taco
  • Lucky Taco Co-owner Josh Pape and Daniel Johnston, GM, Lucky Taco
    Lucky Taco Co-owner Josh Pape and Daniel Johnston, GM, Lucky Taco
  • Chef Christian Chaumont
    Chef Christian Chaumont
  • Chef Christian Chaumont and Daniel Johnston, GM, Lucky Taco
    Chef Christian Chaumont and Daniel Johnston, GM, Lucky Taco
  • Lucky Taco River District
    Lucky Taco River District
  • Tropical vibes at Lucky Taco
    Tropical vibes at Lucky Taco
  • Colours and angles.
    Colours and angles.
  • Lush plants and warm colours
    Lush plants and warm colours
Directions
Lucky Taco (River District)
8547 River District Crossing
(Opening soon)
WEBSITE

Opening Soon

See more from Opening Soon
Opening Soon Chinatown

Time to Loosen Up Vancouver: New Cocktail Bar ‘Meo’ is Here to Help

Rich, dark, slinky and soft - the new 1970s throwback cocktail bar is set to open at 265 East Pender in Chinatown later this month.
Opening Soon Downtown

La Taqueria Takes New Location on West Hastings

The flagship Pinche Taco Shop (which opened doors in 2009) is getting ready to make the move three blocks west.
Opening Soon Commercial Drive

Merci Boulangerie Gets Ready to Open on Commercial Drive in Early 2024

If you`re a Vancouver Farmers Market regular, you're likely already familiar with the French bread and pastry outfit owned by Natalie Cumberbirch.
Opening Soon Mt. Pleasant

Dear Gus: Vancouver’s Most Adorable Wine Bar?

The new edition to Mount Pleasant officially opens its doors at 2040 Quebec Street (between 4th and 5th Avenues) on Friday, December 8th.

The Scout Community

Become a member