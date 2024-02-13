A Look Inside Lucky Taco, Opening in River District This Month

Walls are painted, glasses are polished, and the kitchen menu is ready: Lucky Taco, a long-time standout Mexican-style cantina in Kitsilano, is set to open doors at its second location in South Vancouver’s River District. Mark Saturday, February 24th, 2024, on your calendars as their official opening date.

Every neighbourhood needs a low-key place for a good quality meal. The restaurant – designed to occupy 1,050 square feet – accommodates 30 guests with various seating options, including bar stools, booths, and banquettes. This number of seats may seem perfect for a downtown Vancouver location, but my guess is that at River District they will be in high demand. Thankfully, there will also be 25 seats available outside, which will be ready to roll the moment the first hint of patio weather returns.

In the meantime, the animated and colourful themed interior (brought to life by Ste. Marie Studio) intentionally uses vivid, tropical hues and rich textures to contrast with the industrial feel of corrugated metal and concrete. Added to this, the room’s tall ceilings and big windows create the transportive vibe of an open-air Mexican courtyard taco stall. A large format beach scene wallpapered across the length of the North wall helps to extend the fantasy, as do the cheerful papel picado flags and lush plants.

Leading the kitchen team is Executive Chef Christian Chaumont, originally from Monterrey, Mexico, who will be bringing his distinct enthusiasm for modern, casual Mexican cooking. Though I was told that there will be some new items on the River District menu, overall guests can look forward to finding all of their favourites from the Kitsilano flagship (tacos made using fresh and local ingredients such as Baja Pescado, Chicken Tinga, and Crispy Cauliflower, proper plates of nachos, addictive grilled street corn, cold beer, and easy-to-drink margaritas).

If all goes as planned, Lucky Taco River District will open doors on Saturday, February 24th. Stay tuned for the official announcement (and word on a few soft opening days here and there) by following Lucky Taco on IG here. Hours will be Monday to Thursday, 4pm to close, and starting at 11:30am, Friday through Sunday. In the meantime, have a look at what to expect from the space via the gallery below…