The Lazy Gourmet Named The Rocky Mountaineer Vancouver Station’s Exclusive Caterer

The Goods from The Lazy Gourmet

Vancouver, BC | The Lazy Gourmet, Western Canada’s premier catering company, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with BC Event Management, joining their team as the exclusive caterer for The Rocky Mountaineer Vancouver Station. Working closely together with audiovisual provider, Showmax, this collaboration gives The Lazy Gourmet the reigns to offer a seamless experience – from exceptional food and beverage, rentals, to decor, and entertainment.

“The Rocky Mountaineer Vancouver Station is one of the most incredible event venues in Metro Vancouver, and we couldn’t be more honoured to have BC Event Management select The Lazy Gourmet as their exclusive caterer,” says Kevin Mazzone, General Manager of The Lazy Gourmet. “Our experienced team has been catering events at Rocky Mountaineer since 2005, and have intimate knowledge of the ins and outs of the venue, which is always vital to an event’s success. We look forward to working with clients, event producers, and more in the coming months.”

The Rocky Mountaineer Vancouver Station is centrally located at 1755 Cottrell Street at Terminal Avenue. The 12,000 square foot historical venue, which was remodelled for use as the Rocky Mountaineer train station, is known for it’s 34-foot-high vaulted ceilings, full-length glass walls, and exposed timber and brick. For more than 19 years, it has provided event services for events big and small, in-person or remotely, notably with BC Cancer Foundation, Flight Centre, and Samsung, which The Lazy Gourmet also catered. BC Event Management is the venue manager for The Rocky Mountaineer Vancouver Station.

“We are pleased to announce The Lazy Gourmet as our exclusive caterer,” adds Shane Droucker of BC Event Management. “The Lazy Gourmet is known for delivering amazing, well organized events with the utmost professionalism. Our guests are always impressed with their service and most importantly, food and beverage choices. We’re already underway with planning for 2024 events.”

As Rocky Mountaineer Vancouver Station’s exclusive caterer, The Lazy Gourmet will manage a variety of event aspects with BC Event Management and Showmax. This includes assisting with tables, chairs, and catering rentals, as well as offering decor and entertainment services for a wide range of events, from product launches, fundraisers, to weddings, galas, and special events

Industry expert Mazzone brings his signature blend of creativity and operational prowess to every event, ensuring a standout experience. His event management skills are augmented by the culinary talents of Jenny Hui, a seasoned executive chef renowned for her custom menu creation. Hui’s offerings are not only delicious but also impeccably aligned with the theme and style of each event. The Lazy Gourmet’s mixologists contribute to this dynamic with their inventive and enjoyable drink selections, further elevating the ambiance and creating memorable event experiences.

For more information about this new partnership, please visit www.lazygourmet.ca/rocky-mountaineer-station.