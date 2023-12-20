Scout Book Club, Vol. 7

We like consuming words on the page almost as much as we like consuming food on the plate. Welcome to the Scout Book Club: a brief and regular rundown of what we’re reading, what’s staring at us from the bookshelf begging to be read next, and what we’ve already read and recommend.

Currently Reading

The Vulnerables, by Sigrid Nunez | Nunez is known for her sensitive depictions of animals and the animal-human relationship – in this case, that of a woman writer of a certain age and the neurotic, needy parrot that she is tasked with taking care of due to unforeseen and unfortunate circumstances. Yes, The Vulnerables is technically a pandemic novel…but despite the implications of its setting (generally confined to a New York apartment), this small volume full of clever and meandering stream-of-thought rumination (on life, relationships, and the value of writing) is as airy and funny as it is triggering and trying. — TS

Currently available from local independent booksellers such as Massy Books and Upstart & Crow.*

Green Grass, Running Water, by Thomas King | Looking for a light and fun read for the holiday season? Check out Green Grass, Running Water, a story of four elders, a coyote (one devilish trickster), and three individuals who descend upon the Blackfoot reserve for the Sun Dance. Full of wit, humour, and prose, King`s second book is one of the funniest reads in his canon, so far.– JM

Currently available from local independent booksellers such as Massy Books.*

UP NEXT: Between Meals: An Appetite for Paris, by A. J. Liebling | An off-shoot publication and newsletter of Penguin Book’s UK imprint, The Happy Reader is pretty self-explanatory: a consistent (unsurprisingly) good resource for reading recommendations…A recent newsletter featured Liebling’s journalistic, nostalgic and gastronomic first-hand investigation of the Paris restaurant scene circa the early 20th century, Between Meals, which was first published in 1962. Thought-provoking, appetite-stimulating, and historically-sating subject matter! — TS

Currently available as a special order only, from local independent booksellers such as Massy Books and Upstart & Crow.*

Supplementary Reading

So Long to the “Somm” | What does the word “Somm“ mean in 2023? The facts presented in this podcast showcase the peculiarities of a profession still in search of an identity. Sometimes a rant is worth a listen. — JM

Kate Lebo on Making and Remaking Recipes On and Off the Page | An insightful, witty and wise piece (excerpted from Issue 3 of Cake Zine) about the nuances and complex writer-reader dynamic of written recipes, by the titular Washington-based writer and pie-making pro, Kate Lebo. Dig in. — TS

Can Agriculture Kick Its Plastic Addiction? | A thoroughly reported article about the widespread use of plastics in agriculture, where advocates weigh in on what measures can be taken to limit a pervasive addiction. Check it out. — JM

Let Her Eat Cake: The Subversive Power of Women Feasting | Last year, Montreal-based writer/author (whose most recent novel was previously featured in Scout Book Club, Vol. 5) penned an article for The Walrus about the prevalent ‘issue’ of women and sweets (cake in particular) in film and popular culture, drawing from her own personal historical relationship with food. An ultimately pro-pleasure piece, and a reminder to indulge joyously this season. Read it here. — TS

Why psychedelics produce some of the most meaningful experiences in people’s lives | An informative long-read of what “meaning“ means under the guise of psychedelics. Trippy stuff. — JM