To Live For Bakery’s Toasted S’mores Croissant Evokes Nostalgic Summer Memories

The Goods from To Live For Bakery

Vancouver, BC | East Van’s independent, purpose-driven and entirely plant-based bakery, To Live For Bakery, is excited to announce that our August croissant-of-the-month, the Smore’s Croissant, has been so popular that it’s run-time will be extended to Monday, September 4th, so customers can enjoy during the last long weekend of summer!



The nostalgic S’more’s Croissant is a true ode to summer and may conjure up memories from around the campfire on warm-weather camping trips. But instead of typical graham crackers, this over-the-top creation is built on a flaky, fresh-baked pain au chocolate with crunchy, lightly salted cookie crumbs on top.

To Live For adds chocolate sticks inside the croissant and four large marshmallows before baking open-faced until the marshmallows are puffy, gooey and golden. Once removed from the oven, more sticks of chocolate are added for texture, and the pain au chocolate is closed up to create an incredibly decadent croissant sandwich. Be sure to come visit our bakery’s brick-and-mortar location at 1508 Nanaimo Street to try it for yourself, before it’s too late!