Plan a Trip to Merridale Cidery for the 5th Annual Cider Harvest Festival, September 24th

Juicy news for cider lovers: tickets for the 5th Annual Cider Harvest Festival in the Cowichan Valley on September 24th are now available!

Since a bit of forethought and planning is required to get to the Merridale Cidery location – plus a $45 commitment (the cost of a ticket, including admission, transportation from five designated Island locations, and a commemorative tasting glass) – we’re telling you well in advance.

Guests to the veritable cider love-in will get to enjoy an afternoon spent sipping ciders from the highly curated line-up of 15 independent, small-batch-only BC cideries-slash-growers in attendance to share their ciders face-to-face with guests in the idyllic Vancouver Island orchard setting. Here’s the list of announced participating cideries so far:

The 5th Annual Cider Harvest Festival takes place from 1-3pm at Merridale Cidery. Drinks and food (from homemade pizza buns to samosas and tarts) will be available to purchase via a token system, which can be purchased in advance along with your tickets here.

Cider-loving Vancouverites: since you’re already braving the bus/car-ferry-bus sequence to get to the fest, why not squeeze the most out of your visit to the Island by extending your trip to include a stopover in Victoria to visit some of these recommended spots?