Plan a Trip to Merridale Cidery for the 5th Annual Cider Harvest Festival, September 24th

Juicy news for cider lovers: tickets for the 5th Annual Cider Harvest Festival in the Cowichan Valley on September 24th are now available!
Since a bit of forethought and planning is required to get to the Merridale Cidery location – plus a $45 commitment (the cost of a ticket, including admission, transportation from five designated Island locations, and a commemorative tasting glass) – we’re telling you well in advance.
Guests to the veritable cider love-in will get to enjoy an afternoon spent sipping ciders from the highly curated line-up of 15 independent, small-batch-only BC cideries-slash-growers in attendance to share their ciders face-to-face with guests in the idyllic Vancouver Island orchard setting. Here’s the list of announced participating cideries so far:
- Raven’s Moon Estate Winery & Cidery
Creek and Gully
Junction Cider
Naramata Cider Company
Salt Spring Wild Cider House
Salt Spring Apple Company Ltd
Sea Cider
Upside Cider
Valley Cider
Victoria Cider Co.
The 5th Annual Cider Harvest Festival takes place from 1-3pm at Merridale Cidery. Drinks and food (from homemade pizza buns to samosas and tarts) will be available to purchase via a token system, which can be purchased in advance along with your tickets here.
Cider-loving Vancouverites: since you’re already braving the bus/car-ferry-bus sequence to get to the fest, why not squeeze the most out of your visit to the Island by extending your trip to include a stopover in Victoria to visit some of these recommended spots?
