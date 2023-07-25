Heads Up / The Islands

Plan a Trip to Merridale Cidery for the 5th Annual Cider Harvest Festival, September 24th

Portrait

Juicy news for cider lovers: tickets for the 5th Annual Cider Harvest Festival in the Cowichan Valley on September 24th are now available!

Since a bit of forethought and planning is required to get to the Merridale Cidery location – plus a $45 commitment (the cost of a ticket, including admission, transportation from five designated Island locations, and a commemorative tasting glass) – we’re telling you well in advance.

Guests to the veritable cider love-in will get to enjoy an afternoon spent sipping ciders from the highly curated line-up of 15 independent, small-batch-only BC cideries-slash-growers in attendance to share their ciders face-to-face with guests in the idyllic Vancouver Island orchard setting.  Here’s the list of announced participating cideries so far:

The 5th Annual Cider Harvest Festival takes place from 1-3pm at Merridale Cidery. Drinks and food (from homemade pizza buns to samosas and tarts) will be available to purchase via a token system, which can be purchased in advance along with your tickets here.

Cider-loving Vancouverites: since you’re already braving the bus/car-ferry-bus sequence to get to the fest, why not squeeze the most out of your visit to the Island by extending your trip to include a stopover in Victoria to visit some of these recommended spots?

Merridale Cidery & Distillery
1230 Merridale Road, Cobble Hill | 250-743-4293 | WEBSITE
Plan a Trip to Merridale Cidery for the 5th Annual Cider Harvest Festival, September 24th
Merridale Cidery & Distillery Releases Oldest Craft Whisky in BC in Honour of Father’s Day

There are 0 comments

The Okanagan

2023 Guide to the Deliciousness of Summer in The Okanagan

From long table dinners to lake country swims, there is a lot of ground to be covered in the Okanagan this summer. We've mapped out a few events and attractions that should be on your radar.

46 Places

The Okanagan

Select Harvest Wines from Road 13 Vineyards Now Available

Quails Gate Winery Announces Benchmark ‘Chardonnay Classification Tasting’ Results

Phantom Creek Estates’ Unforgettable Collaboration Comes to Vancouver for One Night This Summer

Popular

The Reincarnation of Salt Tasting Room

On Breakthroughs, Vintage Porno Mags, and Real Life Tragicomedies, with Artist Lucinda Calder

2023 Guide to the Deliciousness of Summer in The Okanagan

The Newest, Coolest and Best Food & Drink in Victoria Right Now

Picking Grapes with Ryan Mellor

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up / Mt. Pleasant

Yeehaw! The 2nd Annual ‘Good Stank Stampede’ Returns to Mt. Pleasant on August 12th

We're so down to hoedown at Good Stank Mart's Country & Western inspired event at Red gate in August.
Heads Up / Whistler

Head to Whistler to Immerse Yourself in the World of Japanese Artist, Manabu Ikeda

Artist Manabu Ikeda uses ink pens to craft expansive, engaging terrains teeming with detailed architectural features and elements from both nature and modern day civilization together in a dense tangle of visual storytelling that requires unhurried exploration and appreciation.
Heads Up / False Creek

The ‘False Creek Crab Fest’ is Set to Go Down at Fishermen’s Wharf This Saturday!

Guests to the inaugural fest, hosted by the BC Crab Fishermen's Association, can look forward to a delicious crab boil prepared by chefs Vish Mayekar, Robert Clark, and Dez Lo, plus beverages and entertainment...all the while contributing to the "deeper purpose" of sustainable seafood harvesting.
Heads Up / Chinatown

Creative “Indies” November Pop Up Art Show is Now Accepting Submissions

Calling all BOH/FOH-industry-folk-slash-artists: this is your chance show off your creative side, at an upcoming art show slated to go up on the walls of The Irish Heather...