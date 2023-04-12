This April, Ocean Wise Recommends Seeking Out BC Native Geoduck

The Goods from Ocean Wise

Vancouver, BC | Each month the Ocean Wise Seafood Program picks one seasonal item and explains what makes it a smart choice for seafood-lovers. In this edition, we focus on what to seek out during the month of April…

Which seafood do you currently recommend?

BC Geoduck (a type of clam), diver caught, RAPSTA (Rapid Assessment Tool).

What makes this particular item Ocean Wise?

Geoduck harvesting is highly selective, eliminating the risk of catching the wrong species or harming the environment – divers barely touch anything. Geoduck filter the water. Inputs for growth are really low. Geoduck are a low trophic species, which is better for the environment overall. Less bioaccumulation. In general, Geoduck does not contain a massive amount of mercury like in tuna. They’re more sustainable overall; take less effort to harvest, and require less input for growth. Geoduck are native to the BC Coast, and there are no issues of invasive species. They live in the sand (divers use a pump device to blow water at the sand so that they can see the clam and simply pick it up). Geoduck can live over 100 years! They spawn frequently – make a ton of babies – and therefor are super abundant.

Where to find it:

What is Sustainable Seafood?

Ocean Wise Seafood® recommends both farmed and wild seafood options that follow these criteria: 1. Harvesting that ensures healthy and resilient stocks and populations.

2. Effective and adaptive management.

3. Limited negative impacts on habitats and other species.

About the Ocean Wise Seafood Program | The Ocean Wise Seafood Program, founded in 2005, was created to make it easy for everyone to choose sustainable seafood. With over 750 partners in more than 3,000 locations across Canada, we can all do our part to protect the long-term health of our oceans, lakes and rivers. Thanks to our national team of scientists as well as a global network of experts, our recommendations are based on the most up-to-date science.