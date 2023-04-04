Popular Mount Pleasant Haunt, Bar Susu, Releases Brand New Spring Tasting Menu

The Goods from Bar Susu

Vancouver, BC | Mount Pleasant’s Michelin-recommended destination, Bar Susu (209 East 6th Avenue), has just launched a brand new Chef’s Choice tasting menu, featuring a delicious curation of dishes by chef de cuisine Marc Marayag, served over two-and-a-half-hours. Guests will be treated to a variety of snacks, treats and plates highlighting local and seasonal ingredients, punctuated by Marayag’s signature contemporary European-Japanese cooking style.

“Marc’s been with us since November of last year, and we’ve been duly impressed by his attention to detail in every way – from the flavour profiles of each dish to his minimalistic, yet playful and whimsical, approach to plating,” says Cody Allmin, co-founder of Boxset Collective, the team behind Published on Main, Bar Susu, Novella, Vignette, Twin Sails Brewing, and Thorn & Burrow Wines. “He’s been working on this new tasting menu for a while now, and we are excited to have guests come in and give it a try, especially if they are looking to try something unique.”

Prior to joining Bar Susu, Marayag spent five years in London and Paris, training in European and Japanese cuisine hotspots, before a stretch of time at two-Michelin-starred kaiseki restaurant, Umu.

His Chef’s Choice tasting menu ($85 per person) features eight courses, which will change as more seasonal ingredients become available. Examples include: snacks such as a tartare tart with Saskatoon berries, nori and hamachi with kimchi and pickles, and squid noodles with chilled yuzu dashi; plates such as sockeye salmon with buttermilk, dill, and wasabi, a smoked trout with dashi butter sauce, black sesame and cashew gomae, and pork belly with asparagus and pea puree and onion foam; and desserts such as bitter calamansi sorbet with creme diplomat and meringue.

On the beverage side, wine director Brittany Hoorne has crafted a mix of tasty wine, elegant sake, and fun cider pairings to go along with the multi-course menu, available for $65 per person.

“This tasting menu is definitely for guests who are looking for a great night out and want to try something new, and want us to take care of the ordering,” adds Aaron Sayomac, general manager of Bar Susu. “And Marc’s dishes are definitely it – a showcase of all the flavours, techniques and fun we have at Bar Susu, as well as our favourite natty wines by Brit.”

Tasting menu bookings are available online via Tock, and are limited per day. Guests can definitely still walk-in and order from Bar Susu’s popular a la carte menu.

Bar Susu is open seven days a week. For hours of operation and more information, please visit www.thisisbarsusu.com.