Ucluelet’s Pluvio Restaurant + Rooms Looking to Fill Two Key Positions

The Goods from Pluvio Restaurant + Rooms

Ucluelet, BC | Our award winning restaurant is a small, intimate space with an open kitchen, serving exceptional quality food, outstanding wines and creative cocktails in a fun and unique manner. Our four boutique hotel rooms are located behind the restaurant, beside our rooftop kitchen garden, which allows us to provide our guests with a complete hospitality experience. We are honoured to have been selected as Canada’s ‘Best Destination Restaurant’ and 37th Best Restaurant by ‘Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants’ for 2022, Canada’s ‘Best Fine Dining Restaurant’ for 2022 by the Trip Advisor Community, and ‘4th Best New Restaurant in Canada’ in 2019 by Air Canada’s enRoute magazine at the ‘Canada’s Best New Restaurant’ awards.

​​​The Pluvio team is an exceptional group of passionate and driven hospitality professionals who work closely to support each other and our guests. We work hard to ensure our team stay happy and healthy, making sure that our team have a good work – life balance. Pluvio is a positive workplace with opportunities for growth and development. We offer competitive wages with extended health and dental benefits, a daily family meal, longevity rewards, restaurant + room discounts and so much more.

​

We aim to charm and delight our guests, and each other, through kindness, generosity, creativity and fun.

Pluvio is currently seeking a Sommelier / Assistant Manager (full time, year round) and a Server (full time, year round).

What joining our team would look like:

We serve dinner only and have an ambitious culinary and service program. We are always looking for inspiration, ways to improve and grow our offering, and expect our whole team to participate in the continued development of the restaurant and the guest experience. Our wine program is constantly evolving and focuses on small, interesting producers from BC and around the world. Our cocktail program is driven by a passion for great drinks and local ingredients. This is a great opportunity to work with some of the best Canadian ingredients in a unique setting, be part of leading a passionate and driven team and make an impact on a nationally recognized restaurant.

​

Sommelier / Assistant Manager

​Applicants should possess the following:

A passion for the food & beverage industry

Curiosity and excitement to learn

The desire to deliver great guest service and to create memorable experiences

A strong work ethic and teamwork mentality

Previous high level service experience, ideally in a leadership and/or sommelier role

Sommelier training and wine knowledge to WSET/ISG Level 3 or equivalent, or be in the process of attaining certification

The desire to continue to educate yourself on current wine trends, industry changes and wine knowledge, and to share this with our team

The ability to take and give direction, lead a team and bring out the best in the people you work with

The ability to work in a professional, clean, organized and efficient manner

In this role, you will be:

Bringing your own unique experiences and ideas to the Pluvio team

Working as part of a team to continue to improve the working environment and to build on an already exceptional service program

Managing the wine program, including but not limited to:

Researching new wines

Meeting with wine agents to taste from their portfolio, attending wine events and seminars

Maintaining inventory levels and placing the weekly liquor orders

Maintaining the wine list and ensuring it is kept up to date

Working with Chef on wine pairings for the Tasting Menu and Three Course Dinner Menu.

Training and inspiring our small team on our wine program

Working full time (4 evenings per week) serving and/or managing the restaurant, with shifts typically 8-9 hours long starting at 3 or 4pm

Helping to lead a small, dedicated team and bring out the best in the people you work with

Interacting with guests in a warm, genuine and professional manner

Guiding guests through the dining experience with food, wine and cocktail recommendations

Serving our three and five course dinner menus in our small (24 seat), modern fine dining restaurant

Responsible for the opening, closing + cleaning of the restaurant and working with the team during service to maintain the cleanliness + preparedness of the restaurant with side duties

Compensation / benefits:

Competitive wages

Tip pooling

Extended medical and dental benefits

Daily family meal

Restaurant + room discount

Family room rates

Longevity rewards

Annual wage increase

Annual team appreciation events

Annual winter closure (usually 3-8 weeks)

Dinner service only

A great team + positive working environment

Server

Applicants should possess the following:

A passion for the food & beverage industry

Curiosity and excitement to learn

The desire to deliver great guest service and to create memorable experiences

A strong work ethic and teamwork mentality

Previous high level service experience

Wine knowledge to WSET/ISG Level 2 or equivalent, or be in the process of (or willing to work towards) attaining certification

The ability to work in a professional, clean, organized and efficient manner

In this role, you will be:

Bringing your own unique experiences and ideas to the Pluvio team

Working as part of a team to continue to improve the working environment and to build on an already exceptional service program

Working full time (4 evenings per week), with shifts typically 7-8 hours long starting at 4pm

Interacting with guests in a warm, genuine and professional manner

Guiding guests through the dining experience with food, wine and cocktail recommendations

Serving our three and five course dinner menus in our small (24 seat), modern fine dining restaurant

Responsible for the opening, closing + cleaning of the restaurant and working with the team during service to maintain the cleanliness + preparedness of the restaurant with side duties

Compensation / benefits:

Competitive wages

Tip pooling

Extended medical and dental benefits

Daily family meal

Restaurant + room discount

Family room rates

Longevity rewards

Annual wage increase

Annual team appreciation events

Annual winter closure (usually 3-8 weeks)

Dinner service only

A great team + positive working environment ​

To apply for either position, email [email protected] with your resume and a cover letter explaining what you will bring to our team and what you are looking to get out of the experience.

​

Start date between April – June 2023, flexible for the right candidates.