Community News / East Vancouver

Via Tevere Pizzeria Napoletana Announces Extended Hours, Now Open Daily

Portrait

The Goods from Via Tevere Pizzeria Napoletana

Vancouver, BC | Let’s face it, Mondays are hard – but the team at Via Tevere is making them that much easier. After 11 years, this beloved and award-winning neighbourhood pizzeria has opened our doors on Mondays, from 4pm to 9:30pm.

In addition to our classic menu items, we’ll be serving up some fantastic “Monday only” features.

In the industry and looking for somewhere to go before you hit your favourite bar? Mondays will also be Industry Night, where you can start off with a Margherita and any beer for $20. We look forward to seeing you soon!

Via Tevere Pizzeria Napoletana
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1190 Victoria Drive | 604-336-1803 | WEBSITE
