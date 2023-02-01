Heads Up / Yaletown

Join Ça Marche and Friends for a Four-Night Moules and Steak Pop-Up, Feb. 9-Mar. 2

Photo credit: Ça Marche

You heard it right:  Ça Marche Crêperie is switching up their dinner service – swapping Breton(ish) style crêpes for French bistro fare – and they’re kicking off the new concept with the help of some of their best local chef friends…

For four consecutive Thursday evenings, February 9th to March 2nd, Ça Marche will hand over their kitchen to as many Vancouver chefs, who will be putting their individual spins on the restaurant’s new Bistro concept for one-night-only. More specifically, each of the four-course menus will be inspired by two French classics: moules frites and steak frites. Check out the line-up and menu details below:

Feb 9th
Lucais Syme (Founder + Executive Chef, Autostrada)

1 / roasted cabbage salad, prosciutto, dragoncello dressing, pickled shallot
2 / mussels with salsa pizzaiola
3 / beef striploin, radicchio braised in barolo, mascarpone and aged balsamic, fries
4 / caramel opera with salted caramel ice cream

Feb 16th
Ivy Yang (Chef de Cuisine, Elisa)

1 / beef tongue cold cuts, pickles
2 / mussels escabeche, saffron aioli, fennel
3 / beef striploin, spicy soy caramel sauce
4 / pineapple carpaccio, white chocolate, coconut crumble

Feb 23rd
Jean-Francis Quaglia (Founder + Executive Chef, Provence Marinaside)

1 / frog legs, garlic, parsley, pomme purée
2 / mussels, basil, tomatoes
3 / beef tenderloin with a red wine and black peppercorn sauce
4 / raspberry tiramisu

March 2nd
Jefferson Alvarez (Culinary Director, Acquafarina)

1 / smoked beets & burrata
2 / mussels & chorizo, baguette
3 / striploin steak, chimichurri, yucca fries
4 / mille-feuille, cognac cream

Tickets for each of the dinners are $95 per person, including tax and grats. If you’ve been to Ça Marche before, then you already know that space is tight, so space for these dinners is super limited – just 24 seats per night, to be precise. Once word spreads, it shouldn’t take long for them to sell out…The pressure is on! Snag yours here now.

Stay tuned to the Ça Marche Instagram feed for more announcements and menu details of their French Bistro’s “soft opening”.

Ça Marche
Neighbourhood: False Creek
1471 Continental St.
Crêperie and Cider Bar ‘Ça Marche’ To Open Doors This Weekend.

