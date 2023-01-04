Tacofino Announces Dry-January Initiative in Support of Coast Mental Health Foundation

The Goods from Tacofino

Vancouver, BC | Starting the new year off with fresh resolutions? Us too, that’s why Tacofino and Nonny Non-Alcoholic Beer are excited to announce a new fundraising initiative this January, in support of Coast Mental Health Foundation.

From January 6th to January 31st, $2 from all Nonny Beer and mocktail sales (at all six Tacofino Vancouver locations), will be donated to Coast Mental Health Foundation.

“We’re really big fans of the work Coast Mental Health does in our community,” says Jamie Cholack, Head of Food & Beverage at Tacofino. “And we also recognize that many of our guests are increasingly looking for more non-alcoholic drink options, so we’re excited to combine these into an exciting fundraiser this January.”

“Approximately 1 in 5 British Columbians is experiencing mental illness or a substance use disorder today. With support from businesses like Tacofino and Nonny Non-Alcoholic Beer, Coast Mental Health provides programs and services that are critical in the recovery journey for folks living with mental illness and substance use disorders. We are grateful for Tacofino and Nonny’s commitment to supporting community-based mental health initiatives,” says Isabela Zabava, Executive Director, Coast Mental Health Foundation.

In addition to selling Nonny Pale Ale and Czech Pilsner packaged products, Tacofino is also excited to announce Nonny is now available on draught at their Ocho and Gastown locations.

“Is there a better duo than a cold pint and a great taco? We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Tacofino and support Coast Mental Health Foundation this January,” says Leigh Matkovich of Nonny Beer. “A big thank you to Tacofino and the other establishments leading the way and embracing non-alcoholic options. Not only does it give new options to those who want to slow things down, or eliminate alcohol, but also shows how much non-alcoholic options have improved in recent years. See you at the bar for a pint and tacos!”

If you’re looking for more non-alcoholic options, Tacofino also has some exciting new mocktails available, including a Raspberry Cardamom Collin’s (Ocho) and a Ginger Pineapple Collin’s (Gastown). More options are also available, depending on the location and availability.

