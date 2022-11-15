Beaucoup Bakery Unveils New 2022 Holiday Collection, Just in Time for Pre-Orders

The Goods from Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe

Vancouver, BC | With thoughts of snow, mistletoe, and presents under the tree, Beaucoup Bakery’s (2150 Fir Street) 2022 winter collection, Yule Be Home for the Holidays, is a festive nod to classic holiday treats with a playful twist. Guests are sure to receive a warm welcome when presenting pastry chef Betty Hung and her team’s creations to friends and family this year, including a 12-piece bonbon set complete with rum-infused chocolate, a chestnut and chocolate Bûche de Noël, and a whole array of shortbread cookies. Pre-orders are now open online.

“We were inspired by some of our favourite Christmas carols this year, which really gets us in the holiday spirit,” says Betty, who co-owners Beaucoup Bakery with her brother, Jacky Hung. “The flavours featured in our collection are synonymous with the holidays – from the chestnut in our Mont Blanc yule log, white chocolate in our cookies, and anything with hazelnut. These are flavours Jacky and I grew up with.”

The full Yule Be Home for the Holidays collection is available for pre-orders now at beaucoupbakery.com for pick-up from December 2 to December 24, 2022. In addition, both its Fir Street and soon-to-open downtown location will have a selection for walk-ins. The line-up includes:

Holiday Bonbons ($24)

12-piece set featuring two limited-edition flavours: Rhum & Miel with floral local honey, rum-infused chocolate ganache; and Speculoos & Noisette with speculoos hazelnut crunch, spiced blond chocolate ganache.

Bûche de Noël ($42 per yule log)

Beaucoup Bakery’s new yule logs are beautifully designed by Betty and her team. Two flavours: Framboise Vanille with vanilla bean mousse, raspberry pressed sablé, raspberry ganache and jam; and Chocolat et Mont Blanc with chestnut mousse, chocolate sponge, dark rum ganache, chestnut frangipane and cream with chocolate feuilletine crisp.

Mason Cookie Collection (12 for $24 & 24 for $45)

Three flavours for 2022: Matcha Chocolate Wreath, piped chocolate cookies dipped in matcha white chocolate made with Paragon Tea Room’s matcha powder; Pistachio Rose Shortbread featuring tender pistachio shortbread with a touch of rose infused white chocolate; and Raspberry Yuzu Pinstripe with raspberry and vanilla pinstripe cookies dipped in yuzu couverture.

As with tradition, a selection of Beaucoup’s pastries, such as its butter croissants , pain au chocolat, cinnamon scrolls, scones, and more are available for pre-orders from December 23 to 24, 2022. Corporate orders are also available.

For more information and for holiday hours of operation, please visit www.beaucoupbakery.com.