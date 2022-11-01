Twelve BC Ciders to Cozy Up With This Fall and Winter

Now that the cool and rainy weather finally seems to have settled in, we’ve appealed to BC’s community of passionate local cider makers and cider lovers to get their recommendations for the best sips of the season. The result is a list of comforting and unique local quaffs, along with the best seasonal foods to pair them with.

Banditry Cider Sunshine Coast 538 Pratt Rd., Gibsons MAP

Which cider do you recommend for the fall/winter ahead? I recommend stopping by for a glass of our new Rooibos Honey Spice cider. It’s an infusion of rooibos tea and cinnamon bark in our BC apple cider, sweetened with unpasteurized Fraser Valley blackberry honey. The cinnamon complements the fruity sweetness of the rooibos, creating an aromatic cider that’s perfect for sipping after cold days spent outside.

What seasonal dish or snack is ideal to enjoy with your cider recommendation? The sweetness of the honey makes this a delicious dessert cider. Pair it with fresh apple pie and a slice of sharp cheddar to round out an autumn feast!

— Matt Cavers, Head Cidermaker & Production Manager

The Bricker Cider Company Sunshine Coast 6642 Norwest Bay Rd., Sechelt MAP

Which cider do you recommend for the fall/winter ahead? Brett Barrel Aged Cider – fresh pressed apple juice gets pumped straight into old spirit barrels which previously had Brettanomyces yeast in them. Over the course of the next 12 months, the Brett yeast slowly ferments the juice into a rich, full cider with cherry, vanilla and caramel aromas, perfect for cold winter nights!

What seasonal dish or snack is ideal to enjoy with your cider recommendation? Pair with roast lamb or pork belly, and let the acidity cut the fatty meat whilst complimenting its delicious flavour.

— Nick Farrer, Founder / Operations & Production Manager

Cambium Cider Co. (former The BX Press Cidery) The Okanagan 4667 East Vernon Rd., Vernon, BC MAP

Which cider do you recommend for the fall/winter ahead? Something I am really excited about this fall is our Apricot Ginger Cider. It usually comes out mid-August, but we waited to release it under the new brand. A little ginger-ier than previous vintages, it warms the soul while maintaining a subtle hint of apricot both on the nose and the finish.

What seasonal dish or snack is ideal to enjoy with your cider recommendation? Nothing like some fresh bread and a rich creamy tomato soup to complement the spiciness of the ginger!

— Danielle VanderHoek, Accounts Coordinator

Dominion Cider Co. The Okanagan 102016 Gould Ave, Summerland, BC MAP

Which cider do you recommend for the fall/winter ahead? We recommend one of our favourite Experimentals this year, Bright Young Things – a pear based cider co-fermented on crab apples. With a bit of Brett on the nose and a subtle softness from the pear, along with balancing acidity from the crab apples, this is easily our favourite of the entire 12-bottle Experimental series – and also the most shared amongst friends and family.

What seasonal dish or snack is ideal to enjoy with your cider recommendation? Regarding food pairing, we recommend anything savoury! I have drank this previously alongside garlic seared toast with grilled radicchio, topped with balsamic reduction & Malden salt. Very complementary to the cider!

— Alyssa Hollis, Tasting Room Manager/Cellarhand

Merridale Cidery & Distillery The Islands 1230 Merridale Road, Cobble Hill MAP

Which cider do you recommend for the fall/winter ahead? I recommend drinking Merridale’s Cowichan Dry. The perfect crisp drink to welcome in the cooler weather, it’s a refreshing, dry apple cider crafted in the Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island. Cowichan Dry is fermented from a blend of English & French cider apples, balancing fruitiness, sharpness and dry character with a touch of tannins.

What seasonal dish or snack is ideal to enjoy with your cider recommendation? Cowichan Dry is the perfect cider to pair with cherry liqueur! At Merridale, we mix it with our Cowichan Cherry Liqueur to make a crisp and fruity cocktail. The combination of juicy, sweet cherries from Merridale’s Cowichan Cherry Liqueur – which is made from BC organic cherries and features 13 year old eau de vie – matched with the crispness of the Cowichan Dry results in a beautiful cocktail featuring a fruity complexity. Top it with some glazed cherries and you’ll impress your friends with your insider beverage knowledge and this unique tasting experience.

— Bonnie Nethery, Hospitality & Marketing Manager

Nomad Cider The Okanagan 8011 Simpson Rd, Summerland, BC MAP

Which cider do you recommend for the fall/winter ahead? Maple Bourbon – apple cider fermented and aged for four months in Elijah Craig (Heaven’s Hill) Kentucky bourbon barrels. Sweetened lightly with a touch of maple syrup from our own estate maple trees and Maple Roch in Summerland, BC. Bright and refreshing with hints of banana, butterscotch and vanilla.

What seasonal dish or snack is ideal to enjoy with your cider recommendation? BBQ, roasted ham, apple pie and crème brûlée.

— Mike & Brad, Owners and Cidermakers

Riley's Cidery Bowen Island 620 Laura Rd., Bowen Island, BC MAP

Which cider do you recommend for the fall/winter ahead? Long Lost Apples – this dry cider reflects the incredible diversity found in our Bowen Island orchard and includes many rare varieties of cider apples.

What seasonal dish or snack is ideal to enjoy with your cider recommendation? Roasted root veggies, lamb or anything savoury.

— Christine Hardie, Co-Owner & Cidermaker

Sea Cider Farm and Ciderhouse The Islands 2487 Mt. St. Michael Rd., Saanichton MAP

Which cider do you recommend for the fall/winter ahead? Our Wassail Cider is a winter “warming” cider spiced with orange peel, cloves and cinnamon. It is rich in flavour, deep in colour, high in alcohol (to warm the soul), and befitting of a winter wassailing celebration.

What seasonal dish or snack is ideal to enjoy with your cider recommendation? Wassail pairs perfectly with any seasonal dish. The candied orange peel, hints of clove and cinnamon make this perfect for pairing with roasted pork or turkey. It’s a great fit for all your traditional sides too: garlic mashed potatoes, braised winter vegetables, and roasted turnips. The spices ensure it’s also ideal with strong cheeses, apple pie, apple crisp, and pumpkin pie.

— Mariel Belmont, Marketing Specialist

Sunday Cider Sunshine Coast 1632 Sunshine Coast Hwy, Gibsons, BC MAP

Which cider do you recommend for the fall/winter ahead? Dabinett. Made from a single varietal cider apple: bittersweet Dabinett. Old world, farmhouse style. Rustic tannins. This is the cider that your elegant yet eccentric French grandfather would make.

What seasonal dish or snack is ideal to enjoy with your cider recommendation? Fresh shucked BC oysters with a classic mignonette sauce. Or some firm French cheese. It’s hard to go wrong with French cheese, but head to Les Ami de Fromage for some Beaufort or Sancerre.

— Clinton McDougall, Cidermaker

Twin Island Cider The Islands 5601 Lupin Rd, Pender Island MAP

Which cider do you recommend for the fall/winter ahead? Forage Fine Perry ’21 – our annual batch of tannic wild seedling pears we harvest from around the Gulf Islands blended with Louise Bonne D’Jersey pears from Old Orchard Farm, est. 1895. The 2021 harvest was a great year for astringent wild pears, so this vintage has amazing complexity and body. It has a slight residual sweetness and is both floral and savoury in turns, with soft astringency and lively natural bubbles from secondary in-bottle fermentation.

What seasonal dish or snack is ideal to enjoy with your cider recommendation? Pair with caramelized root veg, strong cheeses, or any meaty, umami foods.

— Katie, Co-Cidermaker

Untangled Craft Cider The Okanagan 725 MacKenzie Rd., Cawston, BC MAP

Which cider do you recommend for the fall/winter ahead? The cider we recommend is our new Rosemary Cherry cider. It is currently available on tap at Untangled Craft Cider/Row Fourteen in Cawston and will be available by the bottle later this fall!

What seasonal dish or snack is ideal to enjoy with your cider recommendation? We recommend pairing this cider with any warm and cozy savoury root vegetable dish.

— Jamie & Annamarie

Windfall Cider North Vancouver #101 - 250 E Esplanade MAP

Which cider do you recommend for the fall/winter ahead? Windfall Sweater Weather (next year it’ll be called Windfall Shorts Weather…) This will be our 4th vintage of this cider and it gets better every year. As with previous years, this cider in completely barrel aged. This year we’ve blended wine and whisky barrel-aged ciders. One of the barrels has held cider for three years and it’s at its peak right now.

What seasonal dish or snack is ideal to enjoy with your cider recommendation? A beautiful strong cheese, shellfish paella, and roast chicken would all pair amazingly with this cider.

— Jeff Nairn, Founder & Cider Maker