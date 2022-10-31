Opportunity Knocks

Fresh Roots Seeking a New Farmer, Winter Volunteers

Portrait

The Goods from Fresh Roots

Vancouver, BC | Fresh Roots is looking for a dynamic, communicative, and confident farmer who loves working with youth and in a team setting. This position is designed to cover our current Farm Manager’s Parental Leave during the 2023 season (January 16 – November 1) but offers potential for employment opportunities beyond 2023 for the right person. For more information, check out our website: https://freshroots.ca/about/job-opportunities/.

Help us out by sharing this opportunity in your community! Wondering what it’ll be like to as a farm manager with Fresh Roots? Check out Camille’s recent blog here for an insider scoop.

Help put our Vancouver schoolyard farms to sleep for the winter! We are urgently looking for for volunteers to brave the rain and cold to support our farm team to equip our sites for the new season. Weekday shift tasks will include: clearing crop debris & weeds, retiring infrastructure & taking inventory, covering fields with silage, sowing cover crop, organizing the storage containers. We will also be having a BIG HELP on Sunday, November 13th to tackle a larger farm project (TBA).

Upcoming Drop-in Dates & Times:
Tuesday, November 1st: 8 AM to 4 PM
Wednesday, November 2nd: 8 AM to 4 PM
Thursday, November 3rd: 8 AM to 4 PM
Sunday, November 13th: 1 – 4 PM

Registration is encouraged but not required. Drop in anytime with friends and family during the listed times. Full information, including locations, and pre-registration is available here. For specific questions, email volunteer@freshroots.ca.

Fresh Roots
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
5050 Wales St. | 778-764-0DIG (0344) | WEBSITE
Fresh Roots’ ‘Make it Sow’ Campaign Extended Through Thanksgiving

There are 0 comments

Opportunity Knocks

